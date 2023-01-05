What's new

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
92,138
98
148,775
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

Reuters

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country’s north, the acting mining minister said on Thursday.

The contract would be signed with Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC), officials told a news conference in Kabul..

It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed with an foreign company since taking power in 2021.

It also underscores neighbouring China’s economic involvement in the region even though the Islamic State militant group has targeted its citizens in Afghanistan.

“The Amu Darya oil contract is an important project between China and Afghanistan,” China’s ambassador, Wang Yu, told the news conference. China has not formally recognised the Taliban administration but it has significant interests in a country at the centre of a region important for its Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

The Chinese company will invest $150 million a year in Afghanistan under the contract, the spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter.

Its investment would increase to $540 million in three years for the 25-year contract, he said.

The Taliban-run administration will have a 20% partnership in the project, which can be increased to 75%, he added.

The announcement came a day after the Taliban administration said its forces had killed eight Islamic State members in raids, including some who were behind an attack last month on a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen in the capital, Kabul.

China’s state-owned company National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) signed a contract with Afghanistan’s previous, US-backed government in 2012 to extract oil at the Amu Darya basin in the northern provinces of Faryab and Sar-e Pul.

At the time, up to 87 million barrels of crude were estimated to be in Amu Darya.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar told the news conference that another Chinese company, which he did not identify, had not continued extraction after the fall of the previous government so the deal had been struck with CAPEIC.

“We ask the company to continue the procedure according to international standards, also we ask them to provide for the interest of the people of Sar-e Pul,” he said.

The mining minister said a condition of the deal was that the oil be processed in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on untapped resources of more than $1 trillion, which has attracted the interest of some foreign investors though decades of turmoil has prevented any significant exploitation.

A Chinese state-owned company is also in talks with the Taliban-led administration over the operation of a copper mine in eastern Logar province, another deal that was first signed under the previous government.

www.brecorder.com

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the...
www.brecorder.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
8,625
23
9,471
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Good to see the Afghans focusing on economic development. The deals and how resources are shared and allocated will go a long way into building up Afghan state institutions and attracting more FDI. These deal, more than anything could be a real step towards regional integration and stability for the Afghans and the neighboring countries.
 
Last edited:
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,677
6
7,215
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Let's hope the money isn't siphoned into hostile activities towards it's neighbours like the previous regimes
 
Wolfhunter

Wolfhunter

FULL MEMBER
Nov 17, 2017
1,545
0
1,391
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Idiots are celebrating this. You dumb bastards this money will be funnelled into operations to “liberate” /carve away KPK from Pakistan.

And then you think NATO/US are here to destroy you, when your own buddy and pal China is planning on making chop suey with Pakistan.

😂
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
8,989
2
8,650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wolfhunter said:
Idiots are celebrating this. You dumb bastards this money will be funnelled into operations to “liberate” /carve away KPK from Pakistan.

And then you think NATO/US are here to destroy you, when your own buddy and pal China is planning on making chop suey with Pakistan.

😂
Click to expand...
Thank you, but you need to calm down a little bit.
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,677
6
7,215
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Wolfhunter said:
Idiots are celebrating this. You dumb bastards this money will be funnelled into operations to “liberate” /carve away KPK from Pakistan.

And then you think NATO/US are here to destroy you, when your own buddy and pal China is planning on making chop suey with Pakistan.

😂
Click to expand...
I'm beginning to think there might be an IQ deficiency issue in Pakistan, or perhaps the "ummah chummah" concept is mentally cucking them?

I kid you not majority of them beg to call foreigners as their brothers while they couldn't care less, they just puruse their own interests meanwhile Pakistanis desperately beg to be of loyal service like slaves for nothing in return.

This is a serious issue that must be addressed.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

BANNED
Feb 6, 2017
12,246
-6
11,793
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Wolfhunter said:
Idiots are celebrating this. You dumb bastards this money will be funnelled into operations to “liberate” /carve away KPK from Pakistan.

And then you think NATO/US are here to destroy you, when your own buddy and pal China is planning on making chop suey with Pakistan.

😂
Click to expand...
Haha nice try redneck.

China has done the most to build Pakistan other than Saudi Arabia.
 
Wolfhunter

Wolfhunter

FULL MEMBER
Nov 17, 2017
1,545
0
1,391
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Bleek said:
I'm beginning to think there might be an IQ deficiency issue in Pakistan, or perhaps the "ummah chummah" concept is mentally cucking them?

I kid you not majority of them beg to call foreigners brothers while they couldn't care less, they puruse their own interests meanwhile they desperate beg to be of loyal service like slaves.

This is a serious issue that must be addressed.
Click to expand...
I really like your posts. Followed. Finally a pragmatic poster that can see the wood for the trees 🙂.
 
Wolfhunter

Wolfhunter

FULL MEMBER
Nov 17, 2017
1,545
0
1,391
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
undercover JIX said:
Why July?
Click to expand...
it’s when you will need your arse stitching back after the reality dawns on you and those in Pakistan that the hen has come home to roost.
1672965153163.png

😂
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taliban sign oil production deal with China
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
doorstar
doorstar
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban order NGOs to ban female employees from work
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban plan to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones
Replies
8
Views
367
villageidiot
V
ghazi52
Afghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance examination
Replies
8
Views
474
Arsalan345
Arsalan345
ghazi52
Taliban detain educator who assailed girls varsity ban
Replies
0
Views
265
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom