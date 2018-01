What I am saying is just opinion. Pakistan is not Afghanistan's enemy but there has been a fully funded meida campaign in Afghanistan to show Pakistan is Afghanistan's enemy. There is another Media campaign that has been launched in Pakistan to show Pakistani's that Afghans hate Pakistan this is being done to make a rift in Pakistani's hearts for Afghanistan. Because in the soviet war the love in the hearts of Pakistan for Afghan was what defeated soviets and the Pakistan's love for any nation in the world is the biggest protection for that nation. The Current Afghan Gov is not the representation of Afghanistan and those politicians throw hate at Pakistan to divide Pakistan and Afghanistan ages old love.



This model has already been tested in Israel as the biggest opposition to Israel Palestinian is not coming from Arabs but from Iran Pakistan Malaysia and Indonesia and there was a huge campaign by Jews to show that Palestinians don't care about Iran Pakistan Malaysian's and Indonesians this is being done to make the Asian support end for Palestine. This model is now being implemented in Afghanistan. India learned this model from Israel and is using in Afghanistan and this known as 4th gen war.

