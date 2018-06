A new official report raises serious concerns about whether the new helicopters will actually hurt the Afghan military's ability to operate.



These are relatively damning statements to come out of the Pentagon itself, given that it has pushed for and continually defended the delivery of the Black Hawks to the Afghan Air Force as essential to both the effort to modernize that service and a broader goal of improving the Afghan military’s ability to conduct operations independently of the NATO-led coalition in the country. The U.S. military eventually hopes to supply a total of nearly 160 UH-60s, including gunship versions with forward-firing weapons, to both the Afghan Air Force and the special operations-dedicated Special Mission Wing (SMW).As of December 2017, the Afghan Air Force had eight UH-60A+ helicopters.But even so,