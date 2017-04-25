What's new

Afghanistan's new ambassador to Delhi refers to India as generous neighbour

Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

FULL MEMBER
Aug 29, 2018
1,196
-3
312
Country
India
Location
India
Afghanistan's new ambassador to Delhi refers to India as generous neighbour Saturday 05 September, 2020 | 12:39 PM

NEW DELHI: Afgahnistan's new Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay, in a series of tweets on Friday, referred to India as a "generous neighbour" and said he would always uphold the friendship between the two countries

Read full news at https://keralakaumudi.com/en/news/mobile/news.php?id=384525
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,450
-16
17,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Sounds like a match made in heaven. Why don't Afghans just move to Hindustan? All problems solved.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Pakistan Ka Beta Afghanistan Ambassador raised Afghanistan flag in main Peshawar Market . Strategic & Foreign Affairs 67
Pakistan Ka Beta PTM Leader meeting with Ambassador of Afghanistan before Oct 2019. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 4
Tejas Spokesman With red lines for Taliban, Afghanistan to deepen strategic ties with India: Afghan Ambassador Indian Defence Forum 5
Jyotish Afghanistan recalls ambassador in row over Pakistan PM remarks Strategic & Foreign Affairs 50
Zibago I was ambassador to Afghanistan. This deal is a surrender. Afghanistan Defence Forum 4
P Afghanistan Ambassador to India quits Afghanistan Defence Forum 10
FalconsForPeace Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan calls on COAS Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Praveen_Ambala Afghanistan doesn't recognise Durand line as the International Border with Pak: Afghan Ambassador Strategic & Foreign Affairs 122
CAD Afghanistan terror threatens to nip Pakistan’s budding economy; ambassador waits for Trump strategy Strategic & Foreign Affairs 0
Hindustani78 Afghanistan ambassador in India pitches for trilateral strategic dialogue Afghanistan Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top