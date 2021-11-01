What's new

Afghanistan's envoy to Sri Lanka flays Pakistan cricketer for ‘disgraceful’ celebration

M Ashraf Haidari took exception to Asif Ali's ‘gun-shot’ celebrations after Pakistan's win over Afghanistan, on Friday.


M Ashraf Haidari, Afghanistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka, has described Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali's ‘gun-shot’ celebration after victory over the Afghanistan cricket team as a ‘disgraceful act of aggression.’ Taking to Twitter, Haidari also praised the Afghan team, adding that the ‘time for war will come.’

“A disgraceful act of aggression from Pakistan's prominent cricket player @AasifAli2018, pointing his bat like a gun towards Afghan players, who gave him and his teammates a tough time. Above all, sports is about healthy competition, friendship and peace. Time for war will come!” Haidari tweeted on Saturday, after Pakistan defeated their neighbours by five wickets the previous night in Dubai, at the ongoing ICC World Twenty20.

Ali held his bat like one would hold a gun while in a firing position, after hitting his fourth, and match-winning six on the last ball of the 19th over. Going into the final 12 balls of its chase, Pakistan needed 24 runs to haul Afghanistan's total of 147. However Ali, who finished not out on 25 off just seven balls, hit four sixes to win the match for his team.

The match was played in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan for a second time, in August. Pakistan, on its part, has faced allegations of aiding the Taliban in its power grab, a charge which Islamabad has repeatedly refuted. Also, the new Afghan administration, which identifies the country as the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,’ is yet to be recognised. However, the Imran Khan government recently allowed Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan.

Haidari, meanwhile, has been Afghanistan's envoy to Sri Lanka since 2018, when Ashraf Ghani was the President of the war-torn nation. However, post the Taliban's takeover, Ghani fled the country, and was taken in by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Incidentally, the ICC World T20 2021 competition is being played in the UAE.

Somehow Afghans seem to be more in pain on our victories than anyone.
 
How exactly is he the envoy? His master ran with their tails between their legs, and he is still busy pointing fingers towards Pakistan? The obsession these class less morons had with Pakistan is what led to their downfall.
The irony is he is still dreaming about war with Pakistan lol.
 
"Time for war will come" LMAO

When will it come? Did it come when Taliban took over Kabuk?

Also these people complain and whine about everything. They lost and their own cricket player Asghass retired in the middle of the T20 cup, he was also crying.

Rats couldn't find anything so they choose to throw sh*t around with this. Typical refugee behavior.
 
Envoy? Why is Sri Lanka even housing an envoy of a collapsed dynasty that is of the past. It is like having an envoy of Napolean era a government that defunct ages ago or perhaps they meant the former envoy
 
Celebrating an excellent victory in his own special way. Light hearted and fun. Afghanistani envoy attempting to passify his Indian friends - strange that it takes the Hindustan times to make this a newsworthy piece to share with the world?
 
