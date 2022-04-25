What's new

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' says defence minister

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
76,684
80
126,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' says defence minister​


We are facing problems from our neighbours, says Mullah Yaqoob while referring to alleged airstrikes by Pakistan


Reuters
April 25, 2022

afghan taliban s acting minister of defense mullah mohammad yaqoob speaks during the death anniversary of mullah mohammad omar the late leader and founder of the taliban in kabul afghanistan april 24 2022 photo reuters


Afghan Taliban's Acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob speaks during the death anniversary of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the late leader and founder of the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

KABUL: Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighbours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan.

The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens in Kunar and Khost provinces.

Pakistan, which has not confirmed any involvement in airstrikes inside Afghanistan's borders, said the two countries are "brotherly countries".

"We are facing problems and challenges from both the world and our neighbours, the clear example is invasion by them in our territory in Kunar," said Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, acting Afghan defence minister, at a ceremony in Kabul commemorating the anniversary of the death of his father, Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

"We can't tolerate the invasion. We have tolerated that attack. We tolerated that because of national interests, next time we might not tolerate it," he said.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said when asked for comment on Yaqoob's comments that Pakistan hoped for long-term engagement with Afghanistan to secure peace.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly countries. The governments and people of both countries regard terrorism as a serious threat and have suffered from this scourge for long time ... therefore, it is important that our two countries engage in a meaningful manner through relevant institutional channels to cooperate in countering cross-border terrorism and taking actions against terrorist groups on their soil," the spokesperson said.

The Taliban administration's foreign ministry last week called in Pakistan's ambassador to protest against the strikes. Local officials said the alleged strikes by Pakistan killed 36 people.

The United Nation's children's agency head in Afghanistan said that 20 children were killed in airstrikes in Khost and Kunar on April 16.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, there have been numerous standoffs along the 2,600-km (1,615-mile) border with Pakistan.

Increasingly frustrated by continuing militant attacks, Pakistan's military has stepped up operations along the Afghan border in recent months.


tribune.com.pk

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' says defence minister | The Express Tribune

Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighbours
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Chacha_Facebooka

Chacha_Facebooka

FULL MEMBER
Mar 16, 2010
807
0
1,601
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518697838900830208

ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' says defence minister​


We are facing problems from our neighbours, says Mullah Yaqoob while referring to alleged airstrikes by Pakistan


Reuters
April 25, 2022

afghan taliban s acting minister of defense mullah mohammad yaqoob speaks during the death anniversary of mullah mohammad omar the late leader and founder of the taliban in kabul afghanistan april 24 2022 photo reuters


Afghan Taliban's Acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob speaks during the death anniversary of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the late leader and founder of the Taliban, in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 24, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

KABUL: Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighbours after protesting against airstrikes it says were conducted by neighbouring Pakistan.

The comments come after the Taliban administration blamed Pakistan for airstrikes that officials say killed dozens in Kunar and Khost provinces.

Pakistan, which has not confirmed any involvement in airstrikes inside Afghanistan's borders, said the two countries are "brotherly countries".

"We are facing problems and challenges from both the world and our neighbours, the clear example is invasion by them in our territory in Kunar," said Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, acting Afghan defence minister, at a ceremony in Kabul commemorating the anniversary of the death of his father, Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar.

"We can't tolerate the invasion. We have tolerated that attack. We tolerated that because of national interests, next time we might not tolerate it," he said.

Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson said when asked for comment on Yaqoob's comments that Pakistan hoped for long-term engagement with Afghanistan to secure peace.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly countries. The governments and people of both countries regard terrorism as a serious threat and have suffered from this scourge for long time ... therefore, it is important that our two countries engage in a meaningful manner through relevant institutional channels to cooperate in countering cross-border terrorism and taking actions against terrorist groups on their soil," the spokesperson said.

The Taliban administration's foreign ministry last week called in Pakistan's ambassador to protest against the strikes. Local officials said the alleged strikes by Pakistan killed 36 people.

The United Nation's children's agency head in Afghanistan said that 20 children were killed in airstrikes in Khost and Kunar on April 16.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August, there have been numerous standoffs along the 2,600-km (1,615-mile) border with Pakistan.

Increasingly frustrated by continuing militant attacks, Pakistan's military has stepped up operations along the Afghan border in recent months.


tribune.com.pk

Afghanistan will not tolerate 'invasions,' says defence minister | The Express Tribune

Afghanistan's acting defence minister said on Sunday that the Taliban administration would not tolerate "invasions" from its neighbours
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Click to expand...
empty vessels make the most noise
 
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,109
19
23,799
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan has no interest in bombing Afghanistan so if you don’t want to bombarded better keep the terrorists within your country

The problem begins when you let the TTP bastards cross the border and martyr innocent people in Pakistan and then talk about tolerate if we reply back by killing them across the border
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
5,653
-2
7,220
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
kingQamaR said:
Deal with BLA terrorists hiding Iran safe houses responsible for many attacks on our security services.
Click to expand...
They're dying like flies and are pretty much hopefully on the way out
TTP is more powerful and is emerging threat

Who would you focus on rn? Ofcourse TTP
 
imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,944
0
2,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shows historical nearsightedness of army/establishment. During past 22 years of US occupation when there was opportunity to take out TTP's and IS, they were busy in internal politics and play King makers. Now after US withdrawal they have no clue how to handle Taliban and their ideologue fraternity TTP/IS.
After US withdrawal GHQ was working out plans how to bring back Nun League back to power.

!!!!ہور چوپو
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,323
44
23,937
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They won't have a choice. Either they destroy the TTP or we will.

Of course assuming the establishment doesn't do another deal with them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghan Taliban defence minister orders crackdown on abuses
Replies
7
Views
611
Pandora
Pandora
ghazi52
Afghan Taliban deny replacing Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund
Replies
0
Views
174
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, Taliban assure NSA
Replies
0
Views
272
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China hints at recognising Taliban as legitimate Afghanistan government ‘when conditions are ripe’
Replies
3
Views
271
lightning F57
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghanistan: Taliban say they see Turkey as an ally, want to build close ties
Replies
0
Views
180
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom