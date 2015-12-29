Afghanistan: Why Turkey wants to partner with Hungary to protect Kabul airport

AS you guys know I don't give a rats a*ss about ummah or the even the idea of Muslim world. It does not exist. We have nation states and we should ne nationalists. Pakistan first. Period. But if I was a Islamist and ummah lover then honestly the greatest evil on earth that is out to destroy the Muslims is NATO. Below is face of evil. @WEARENATOJust think about this. Imran Khan is categorically rejecting American's any bases or get involved in their wars. Erdogan the favourite of Pak 'Muzee' fanboys is actually asking the Americans that he can be US contractor in Afghanistan providing they give him money. The final blow being Erdogan will ask that Muslim hater Victor Orban to bring inm Hungarian soldiers to help out at Kabul Airport.Mashallah !