  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Afghanistan war. Russians punish the mujahedine.

Discussion in 'Military History & Tactics' started by Austin Powers, Aug 5, 2020 at 5:28 AM.

  Aug 5, 2020 at 5:28 AM #1
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 5, 2020 at 5:32 AM #2
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 5, 2020 at 5:34 AM #3
    Ultima Thule

    Ultima Thule ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 5, 2020 at 5:44 AM #4
    zectech

    zectech SENIOR MEMBER

    Soviets supported liberal reformers in Afghanistan. US supported the rebellion of radicals.

     
  Aug 5, 2020 at 5:53 AM #5
    Ultima Thule

    Ultima Thule ELITE MEMBER

  Aug 5, 2020 at 5:59 AM #6
    bolo

    bolo SENIOR MEMBER

    Great documentary. Thanks. This is how wars should be covered. Not the fake bullshit-lets-not-show-anything Iraq war
     
