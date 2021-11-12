What's new

Afghanistan Terrorism Watch

Afghanistan mosque bombing leaves at least 2 dead, 15 wounded

An explosion tore through a mosque in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, killing at least two people and wounding 15.


The explosion occurred at the Tiriley Mosque in the province’s Spin Ghar district, officials of the interim Taliban administration said.

The bomb was reportedly placed on the mosque pulpit.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Eyewitnesses, on the other hand, said three people were killed and 18 others injured in the attack.

After US-led NATO forces left Afghanistan this summer, bomb attacks in the country have largely been concentrated in the Nangarhar province, with the terror group Daesh/ISIS claiming responsibility for most of them.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives in an attack during Friday prayers at Shia mosques in Kunduz and Kandahar on Oct. 8 and 15, both claimed by Daesh/ISIS.
 
