Afghanistan Team immature, crap, loud-mouth & lost all Worldcup matches || Total Humilation Complete

LoL. Its the Russian mix breed choti choti ankhoun walay Aghanis who talk against Pakistan on India's payroll and yet now humilated badly.



Bangladesh was not good story to follow, 20+ years and yet it has lost so many test matches and ODIs against other cricket playing nations India n Pakistan or Australia, that now Bangalis can take another 100 years to equal the number of defeata they faced by its victories.



Srilanka again Pakistan lifted it up like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Now Srilanka is rock bottom.



Afghanis medicore, dirty pond playera should not loud mouth against Pakistan or anyother team. They were shown true aukat aka reality in this Worldcup, that Afghani team is beyond pathetic.

Click to expand...