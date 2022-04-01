What's new

Afghanistan talks: China takes over the US' role as the dominant force in the region

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,036
-5
88,454
Country
China
Location
China

Afghanistan talks: China takes over the US' role as the dominant force in the region​

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a pitch for a 'peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan' on the second day of talks with Taliban leaders. The talks being held in China also include representatives from regional nations such as Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran and some others. Its being seen as an attempt by Beijing to play a leading role in the region while guiding the future of a country with strategic significance for itself and its neighbors.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taliban to participate in third regional meeting on Afghanistan in China
Replies
0
Views
174
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Khanivore
China holds secret talks with the Taliban in Kabul
Replies
4
Views
320
ghazi52
ghazi52
INDIAPOSITIVE
'Support India's continued rise, regional leadership': US Releases Indo-Pacific strategy
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
obj 705A
China to build outpost for Tajikistan special forces near Afghan border
Replies
2
Views
430
Solidify
S
beijingwalker
'Stay In Afghanistan, Follow Islamic Laws': China Issues Shocking Advice To Its Citizens
Replies
6
Views
493
Ballal
Ballal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom