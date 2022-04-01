Afghanistan talks: China takes over the US' role as the dominant force in the region​

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a pitch for a 'peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan' on the second day of talks with Taliban leaders. The talks being held in China also include representatives from regional nations such as Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Iran and some others. Its being seen as an attempt by Beijing to play a leading role in the region while guiding the future of a country with strategic significance for itself and its neighbors.