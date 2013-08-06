Afghanistan stunned by scale and speed of security forces’ collapse

The blame lies with post 9/11 US politics.



Mullah Omar offered to surrender in late 2001 provided he was allowed to live out his life in Kandahar. Had his surrender been accepted, it would have nipped the threat of a future Taliban insurgency.



Rumsfeld and Pentagon rejected the surrender offer because the deal would have been a hard sell to US public politically. And so the war went on for 20 more years.