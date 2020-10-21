What's new

Afghanistan stampede kills 11 Afghan women and 1 Male seeking Pakistani visas to leave country

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Oct 18, 2007
Oct 18, 2007
56,009
-1
108,600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Demand for Pakistan Visas Fuels Deadly Stampede in Afghanistan
At least 12 people died as thousands crowded a soccer stadium. Many were seeking medical care in Pakistan, which recently eased its pandemic border restrictions.




Afghan men strained to get the tokens required to apply for Pakistani visas in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.

Afghan men strained to get the tokens required to apply for Pakistani visas in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.Credit...Parwiz/Reuters
By Zabihullah Ghazi and Fahim Abed
  • Oct. 21, 2020Updated 5:48 a.m. ET

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — A stampede in a crowded stadium in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday left at least 12 women dead, officials said. The women were among thousands of people hoping to get visas to enter Pakistan for medical treatment.
Many people in Afghanistan, a war-ravaged country with minimal health care facilities, cross the border into Pakistan for treatment. But since the spring, Pakistan had drastically reduced the number of visas that it issued to Afghans, hoping to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.
Pakistan recently announced that it would resume issuing visas at a more normal rate. But there was so much pent-up demand that thousands of people gathered before dawn at the soccer stadium, in the city of Jalalabad, waiting for tokens to be given out that would enable them to apply for visas. Just 1,000 visas were to be processed that day.
About 10,000 people were in the stadium when the stampede occurred, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar Province, which includes Jalalabad. The stampede began as the tokens were being distributed to the crowd, Mr. Khogyani said.

“There were several thousand women,” he said. “All of those killed were ill women who were trying to get a visa and go for their treatment to Pakistan.”



A man injured in the stampede arrived for treatment at a Jalalabad hospital.

A man injured in the stampede arrived for treatment at a Jalalabad hospital. Credit...Parwiz/Reuters
Pakistan, despite its tense relations with the Afghan government over its tacit support for the Taliban, is a key destination for Afghans. About three million Afghan refugees live there, and until the pandemic struck, there was a constant flow of Afghans across the border, seeking work or medical care.
The Pakistani Consulate in Jalalabad, which distributes visas for residents of seven eastern and southeastern provinces, recently reopened after being closed for nearly eight months because of Pakistan’s coronavirus travel restrictions. Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, had recently announced a new visa regime that would ease the process for issuing long-term, multiple-entry visas for Afghans.
“The charges of corruption and mishandling of applicants in recent years had tarnished the image of Pakistan and caused hardship to visa applicants,” Mr. Sadiq said in announcing the new visa policy.

The provincial authorities in Nangarhar announced the new procedure for distributing tokens to visa applicants, which was meant to discourage crowding in light of the heavy demand. Under the rules, the first 1,000 people would get tokens and the rest would have to try their luck the next day, Mr. Khogyani said.
“The stampede broke out in the women’s section,” said an eyewitness, Abdullah, who like many Afghans goes by one name. “Then police arrived and the situation got worse. I escaped from the stadium. When I came back, several women were lying on the ground and they were dead.”



The coffin of a victim of the stampede, outside a Jalalabad mortuary.

The coffin of a victim of the stampede, outside a Jalalabad mortuary.Credit...Noorullah Shirzada/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
In July, clashes along the Afghan-Pakistani border left 15 civilians dead in Kandahar Province, as the Pakistani Army fired heavy artillery into civilian areas. Protesters on both sides of the border had demanded the reopening of a border crossing that Pakistan had closed because of the pandemic.
The stampede came on another bloody day of violence across Afghanistan, as the Taliban waged attacks despite continuing peace talks in Qatar between the militants and government negotiators.
The bloodiest attack took place in the northern province of Takhar, where a police special forces unit was ambushed by the Taliban, officials said. More than 42 police officers were killed, according to Wafiullah Rahmani, head of the provincial council, who spoke from a hospital where bodies were arriving.
Mr. Rahmani said the head of the special forces unit, a provincial deputy police chief, was among the dead. “The hospital is so busy, and many people are looking for their loved ones,” he said. “The casualties may increase, as many police officers are still missing.”
Other security officials put the toll even higher. “I have counted 50 dead bodies and I have got tired of counting,” said Karimullah Bek, a pro-government militia commander in the area.
Zabihullah Ghazi reported from Jalalabad, and Fahim Abed from Kabul, Afghanistan. Mujib Mashal and Najim Rahim contributed reporting from Kabul.
حالات حاضرہ
پاکستانی قونصل خانے کے باہر بھگدڑ، 12 افراد ہلاک
افغانستان کے مشرقی شہر جلال آباد میں پاکستانی قونصل خانے کے باہر بھگدڑ کے نتیجے میں کم از کم ایک درجن افغان شہری مارے گئے ہیں۔ قونصل خانے کے باہر ہزاروں افراد پاکستانی ویزا حاصل کرنے کے لیے جمع تھے۔



Afghanistan Massenpanik in Jalalabad (Parwiz/Reuters)

بھگدڑ جیسی صورت حال مشرقی افغان شہر جلال آباد کے ایک میدان میں پیدا ہوئی۔ ہلاک ہونے والوں میں بیشتر خواتین شامل ہیں۔ یہ لوگ ویزے کی درخواست جمع کرانے کے لیے ٹوکن حاصل کرنے کی کوشش میں تھے۔ کئی دوسرے شہروں سے بھی افراد علی الصبح اس میدان میں جمع ہونا شروع ہو گئے تھے۔

اس بھگدڑ اور ہلاکتوں کی تصدیق ننگرہار صوبے کی صوبائی کونسل کے اراکین اجمل عمر اور سہراب قادری نے جرمن نیوز ایجنسی ڈی پی اے کے ساتھ بات کرتے ہوئے کی۔ ان اراکین نے بتایا کہ مقامی اسٹیڈیم میں پاکستانی ویزے کی درخواستیں جمع کرانے والے افراد کی تعداد تیس سے چالیس ہزار کے درمیان تھی۔
پاکستانی قونصل خانے کے باہر بھگدڑ، 12 افراد ہلاک | DW | 21.10.2020

افغانستان کے مشرقی شہر جلال آباد میں پاکستانی قونصل خانے کے باہر بھگدڑ کے نتیجے میں کم از کم ایک درجن افغان شہری مارے گئے ہیں۔ قونصل خانے کے باہر ہزاروں افراد پاکستانی ویزا حاصل کرنے کے لیے جمع تھے۔
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
2,999
2
3,659
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Lets make a Pakistan for them within Afghanistan..so they dont go through this misery every day..
Im sure Ghani wouldnt mind if Pakistani Pashtuns run the show..
 
Last edited:
B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
4,709
-2
4,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
so sad, but one question in mind how many among those 40000 are thank full to Pakistan and not anti Pakistan stooge?

i have even even seen afghan abusing Pakistan govt when Pak closed borders and placed visa requirements for Afghans as if we are bound to host this parasites.
 
PakistaniandProud

PakistaniandProud

FULL MEMBER
Apr 30, 2012
592
0
449
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan


At least 11 women were trampled to death when a stampede broke out Wednesday among thousands of Afghans waiting in a soccer stadium to get visas to leave the country, officials said.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of the eastern Nangarhar province, said another 13 people, mostly women, were injured at the stadium, where they were trying to get visas to enter neighbouring Pakistan. He said most of those who died were elderly people from across Afghanistan.

In a separate incident, at least 34 Afghan police were killed in an ambush by Taliban militants in northern Afghanistan, officials said.


It was the deadliest attack since the Taliban and the Afghan government began holding long-delayed peace talks last month, part of a process launched under a deal signed between the United States and the insurgents in February. The talks are seen as the country's best chance for peace after decades of war.

Rahim Danish, the director of the main hospital in the northern Takhar province, confirmed receiving 34 bodies and said another eight security forces were wounded.

An Afghan security official said the forces were in a convoy that was ambushed. The official, who was not authorized to brief media on the event and so spoke on condition of anonymity, said police Humvees were set ablaze.

Jawad Hijri, a spokesman for the provincial government, said the deputy police chief was among those killed.

There was no immediate comment or claim of responsibility from the Taliban, who control the area where the attack occurred.

The Pakistani Consulate in Nangarhar was closed for almost eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anticipating a large crowd, officials decided to use the stadium and assigned 320 staffers to help manage the process, Khogyani said.

The Pakistani Embassy in Kabul said it has issued more than 19,000 visas in the past week alone after Islamabad approved a friendlier visa policy and reopened the border in September following months of closure.

Millions of Afghans have fled to Pakistan to escape war and economic hardship, while thousands travel back and forth for work and business, or to receive health care.
 
I S I

I S I

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 25, 2015
9,258
-28
14,361
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Also stop lining up to enter Pakistan. just keep transporting delicious pomegranate.
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,019
-10
4,999
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
and they think they can take on Pakistan? :undecided:

Simply accept the Reality and live in peace with Pakistan and let Pak-Afghans prospoer. If you won't change your course of Action then Pakistan should do what Iranians do to them.
 
