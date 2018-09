At the White House, Trump began repeating a line he had heard at a meeting: "The way we’re going to win is to run an insurgency against the insurgency of the Taliban." (Hint: ISIS)



Trump loved the idea of a renegade operation, a campaign that the establishment was sure no one could win. The president said, "These guys in the 1980s against the Russians on horses." Perfect.



Source: Fear: Trump in the White House by Bob Woodward​