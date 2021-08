Vapnope said: They will give visas to their agents for very short time and that's about it. Indian won't give asylum or visa to common Afghans. Click to expand...

India is one of the few countries in the world that does not give asylum or refuge to anyone. It is a shame, I know.What India will give is what is called a LTV (Long Term Visa). These are usually for 1-2 years and usually renewable every subsequent year. This allows people residency and employment in India. But that comes with its own hassles. Police reporting is required, and it is difficult to find accommodation. As it is, Muslims in India have a difficulty renting a place. People on a visa have it even harder (anti-Muslim bias plus owners not wanting to have police eyeing their properties.But yes, the common Afghan will typically be unable to avail of this. Mostly it will be either people with close connections to India or businessmen/traders that come to India often.