Afghanistan Redux

RescueRanger
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Sep 20, 2008
- 12,968
- 217
- Country
-
- Location
-
US and Taliban join forces to battle ISIS in Afghanistan after disastrous withdrawal: report
US and Taliban join forces to battle ISIS in Afghanistan after disastrous withdrawal: report
The Islamic fundamentalist group – which seized power after the American withdrawal in August 2021 – has reportedly checked the progress of Islamic State-Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K,…
nypost.com
@jhungary thoughts would be appreciated.