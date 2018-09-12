What's new

Afghanistan Propaganda: Pakistan carries out strike inside Afghanistan : Afghan Journalist

FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,620
19
5,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
122mm howitzer round according to this tweet. If they did it, it was probably in response to something, considering the artillery is presumably there in a fixed position to deal with threats being fired in its direction.

although, with the chaos in Afghanistan, the ANA probably doesn’t seem to exactly have situation awareness (considering they don’t know the difference between a rocket and artillery rounds), so it could be fire from within their own country. Or it could just be ANA anti-Pakistan propaganda. Let’s wait to hear what ISPR has to say.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421821981725499394
 
Last edited:
baqai

baqai

FULL MEMBER
Sep 28, 2006
1,982
1
2,610
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
airstrike (in title), D-30 (howitzer in article), rocket (in article) ... first let them make up their mind WTF they want to blame us for

next tweet would be Pak Navy shot a torpedo and damaged Kandahar airport
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
802
-1
1,119
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
Bruh they don't consider the Durand Line to be an international border so I guess we can do whatever we want in Afghanistan.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,859
8
20,214
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The only rockets fired these days are by the taliban. ANA just been the scums they are blaming everything on Pakistan.
 
