Afghanistan President ask Indonesian Former Vice President, Jusuf Kalla, to Broker Peace Process

Afghanistan President ask Indonesian Former Vice President, Jusuf Kalla, to broker Peace Process in the country

December 25, 2020. Kabul, Afghanistan.


PS: I will update the thread later with more information in English.
 
Jusuf Kalla in Afghanistan to Broker Peace Treaty

BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE

DECEMBER 23, 2020

1609719152778.png

Handout photo: Former Vice President Jusuf Kalla arrives in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 23, 2020.

Kabul. Former vice president Jusuf Kalla arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday morning local time to meet invitation by the host government, who seeks his advice about peacemaking efforts involving the warring camps.

Indonesian Ambassador to Afghanistan Arief Rachmand said Kalla directly headed to the Haram Sarai Palace for a series of meeting with local leaders upon his arrival.

“Mr. JK’s arrival is long overdue to help find solution for the peace accord in Afghanistan,” Arief said in a statement.

A spokesman for Kalla said the former vice president has been actively encouraging peace talks in Afghanistan since he was in office. President Joko Widodo also visited the country in January 2018 for talks with his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani.

The ongoing visit is at the consent of his successor Ma’ruf Amin, who supports the initiative and even adds some materials for the discussion, according to Kalla’s spokesman Husain Abdullah. He didn’t name the Afghan officials who held talks with Kalla.

In his home country, Kalla was instrumental in brokering peace between the government and rebellion movement in Aceh in 2004, when he was the vice president during the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono presidency.

The peace talks in Aceh began in the wake of the December 2004 devastating tsunami that ravaged the province and killed more than 200,000 people.

Kalla also initiated the peace accord between Christians and Muslims in the restive Central Sulawesi town of Poso in 2001, when he was the coordinating minister for people’s welfare.

The peace agreement was achieved during talks in the town of Malino in neighboring South Sulawesi and is known as the Malino Declaration.

Jusuf Kalla in Afghanistan to Broker Peace Treaty

Kalla was instrumental in brokering peace between the government and rebellion movement in Aceh in 2004.
Taliban leader, Mullah Baradar, visited Jusuf Kalla house in Jakarta, August 2019



Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar[pronunciation?] (Persian: عبدالغنی برادر; born 1968),[1] also called Mullah Baradar Akhund[pronunciation?] or Mullah Brother,[2][3] is a co-founder of the Taliban in Afghanistan.[4] He was the deputy of Mullah Mohammed Omar. Baradar was captured in Pakistan by a team of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officers in February 2010[5] and was released on 24 October 2018[6] at the request of the United States.[7]

Abdul Ghani Baradar - Wikipedia

Quran, Al-Hujurat verse 10

إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ فَأَصْلِحُوا بَيْنَ أَخَوَيْكُمْ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ ﴿١٠﴾

The believers are only brothers and sisters. Therefore make reconciliation between your brothers and sisters, and have piety towards Allah. It is hoped that you may be given Mercy.
 
Jusuf Kalla, under support of Indonesian Ulama Council, offer scholarship to Afghan students to study in Indonesia. This effort will likely get support from Indonesian government.

 
In may 11 2018, Yusuf Kalla closed Afghanistan, Pakistan, Indonesian Ulama Trilateral meeting in Bogor Palace, Indonesia. This was made to make some sort of unity and common ground about future Afghanistan.

 
Kalla agrees to mediate talks between Afghan government, Taliban

25th December 2020

1609900316090.png

Head of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), Jusuf Kalla, met with Afghan President Asraf Gani at the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul on Thursday (December 24, 2020). (ANTARA/HO-JK Team/sh)


Jakarta (ANTARA) - Head of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), Jusuf Kalla, has agreed to mediate a dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban to end the conflict in the country.

"Of course, we are ready to help for the sake of peace. We are planning to invite the conflicting parties to hold the dialogue in Jakarta. That will be one option. We will invite the Taliban through MUI (the Indonesian Ulemas Council)," Kalla said in a statement received here on Friday.

The MUI will ask the Taliban to hold the dialogue with the Afghan government, he added.

Kalla said he will also work in coordination with the Indonesian government, which has initiated the peace process.

Afghanistan President Asraf Gani met with Kalla at the Afghan Presidential Palace late on Thursday (December 24, 2020) and asked the former Indonesian vice president to broker the peace dialogue with the Taliban.

Gani said he is optimistic that Kalla's involvement in mediating the dialogue would help end the conflict in the country.

Kalla's experience in resolving conflicts in Indonesia could help Afghanistan, especially given his influence among ulemas as DMI head, the Afghan President remarked.

Earlier, the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs of Afghanistan, Mohammad Qasim Halimi, had reportedly asked Kalla to mediate a dialogue between the government and the Taliban in an effort to broker a peace deal.

Meanwhile, head of foreign affairs at the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), Hamid Awaludin, who will serve as a negotiator on Kalla's team has said he believes that factions in Afghanistan can reach a common understanding as there is no talk on amending the Constitution.

"All factions have agreed on an Islamic government, but there might be differences in the implementation model because it is related to interpretation of the Islamic law," he explained. (INE)

Kalla agrees to mediate talks between Afghan government, Taliban - ANTARA News

Head of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), Jusuf Kalla, has agreed to mediate a dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban to end the conflict ...
Afghan Refuges in Indonesia

In 2015 onwards until 2019, new arrivals declined again. At the end of December 2019, the cumulative number of refugees registered in Indonesia was 13,657 persons from 45 countries, more than half of the population are Afghan refugees.

UNHCR in Indonesia - UNHCR Indonesia

Indonesia is not a party to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees or its 1967 Protocol, nor does it have a national refugee status determination ...
Hazara refugee in Indonesia plays sport

 
