Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Likely to Resign, May Leave Country with Family: Sources

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani may announce his resignation during his address on nation, sources said, adding that the president may leave for some 'third country' along with all his family members

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani is likely to step down, according to unconfirmed reports. The move comes as the Taliban tightened their territorial stranglehold around Kabul with the country’s second- and third-largest cities having fallen into the insurgents’ hands.Sources told News18 that the move is part of an ‘urgent ceasefire’ that the government had tried to strike with the Talibans, in lieu to bringing deadly strikes to a halt.Ghani is said to address the nation on Saturday and may announce his resignation during the speech, sources said, adding that the president may leave for some “third country" along with all his family members after quitting. Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president of Afghanistan, however is not keen on the move.