What's new

Featured Afghanistan - Pakistan are United for Peace

Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,494
-1
9,648
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Next week Pakistan and Afghanistan will sign a major trade deal during the visit of of Imran Khan to Kabul.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Space Agency
The Road to Peace In Afghanistan no Longer Runs Through Pakistan
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Shahnaseebb
Pakistan receives "appreciation" from US for supporting intra-Taliban peace dialogue.
Replies
0
Views
261
Shahnaseebb
Shahnaseebb
The Eagle
Featured Afghan reconciliation leader thanks Pakistan for facilitating peace process
Replies
9
Views
966
alibaz
alibaz
PDF
Featured Attacks surge in northwest Pakistan amid Afghan peace effort
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Marker
Marker
ghazi52
Hasty international withdrawal from Afghanistan would be unwise,
Replies
0
Views
471
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom