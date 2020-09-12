Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Featured
Afghanistan - Pakistan are United for Peace
Thread starter
Horus
Start date
Today at 2:08 PM
Horus
ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,732
406
95,796
Country
Location
Today at 2:08 PM
#1
Salza
SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,494
-1
9,648
Country
Location
Today at 2:20 PM
#2
Next week Pakistan and Afghanistan will sign a major trade deal during the visit of of Imran Khan to Kabul.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
The Road to Peace In Afghanistan no Longer Runs Through Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency
Sep 12, 2020
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Sep 14, 2020
The Eagle
Pakistan receives "appreciation" from US for supporting intra-Taliban peace dialogue.
Shahnaseebb
Sep 16, 2020
Replies
0
Views
261
Sep 16, 2020
Shahnaseebb
Featured
Afghan reconciliation leader thanks Pakistan for facilitating peace process
The Eagle
Sep 28, 2020
Replies
9
Views
966
Oct 4, 2020
alibaz
Featured
Attacks surge in northwest Pakistan amid Afghan peace effort
PDF
Sep 19, 2020
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Sep 20, 2020
Marker
Hasty international withdrawal from Afghanistan would be unwise,
ghazi52
Sep 27, 2020
Replies
0
Views
471
Sep 27, 2020
ghazi52
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
N
Muslims Protest in Mumbai against China, waving Indian flags
Latest: Nityam
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
F
Pfizer CEO sold 61.8% of his stocks on the same day when positive data about vaccine of COVID-19 announced
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
A moment ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Shawnee
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Featured
PNS Tabuk has been commissioned in Pakistan Navy
Latest: Imran Khan
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
F
Biden's coronavirus advisor says the U.S. should go into national lockdown for four to six WEEKS to avoid 'covid hell' and the administration can borr
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
2 minutes ago
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
PNS Tabuk has been commissioned in Pakistan Navy
Latest: Imran Khan
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
From The Vault
Latest: fatman17
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in Indian firing along LoC
Latest: Issam
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Marker
24 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Navy | News & Discussions.
Latest: fatman17
27 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Featured
Punjab govt to give free school meals to primary kids
Latest: 313ghazi
8 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Social Media: Regulation Challenges for Pakistan
Latest: GlobalVillageSpace
26 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Approver says he whitened Suleman’s Rs600m of ill-gotten money
Latest: 313ghazi
34 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Campaign to bring Maryam Nawaz into power in Pakistan is un-Islamic: Afghan Taliban
Latest: Alternatiiv
36 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
ALLHOMDILLAH another Milestone has been achieved by PPP gvt.
Latest: Mugwop
50 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Israel and Singapore Team up to Market Advanced Anti-Ship Missiles
Latest: Fawadqasim1
Today at 1:36 PM
Naval Warfare
G
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gripen9
Today at 9:58 AM
Air Warfare
U.S. Army celebrated field artillery milestone with 500th HIMARS
Latest: shanlung
Today at 7:44 AM
Land Warfare
China's latest unmanned combat systems to enter service, aim to win future wars for PLA: reports
Latest: beijingwalker
Today at 7:29 AM
Military Forum
What happens militarily if China, Russia and Pakistan go to war with India?
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
Today at 7:16 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Shawnee
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Russia in pictures
Latest: vostok
5 minutes ago
Russian Defence Forum
PM asks army to gain more strength to defend Bangladesh
Latest: 313ghazi
7 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
A Former US Army Officer Examines the World View of the Indian Military
Latest: 313ghazi
11 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Russia: India-China escalation would further trigger regional instability
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
12 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom