What's new

Afghanistan offers security to railway project

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
9,567
17
22,009
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Afghanistan has offered Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia complete security and safety to the rail service envisaging access to various Central Asian states up to Karachi and Gwadar ports.

The access to Pakistan’s ports will enable the countries, especially Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, to export their goods to several countries through sea routes, according to a senior official of the Pakistan Railways.

“Under the Trans-Afghan Railways’ plan devised by the authorities in Pakistan and Afghanistan, two routes are being considered to connect Mazar-i-Sharif (Afghanistan) with Peshawar (Pakistan). One route is 700km long and another 900km. Besides this, four proposals related to financial arrangement, feasibility, etc., regarding these routes are being worked out,” Pakistan Railways’ chairman Dr Habibur Rehman Gilani told Dawn on Thursday.

Pakistan believes that easy communication, swift transportation and minimised trade barriers are key to economic growth, as these measures lead to comprehensive and inclusive growth of the whole region. Thus, regional connectivity is inevitable to attain economic growth. Keeping in view the situation, the federal government started working on increasing the regional connectivity through rail network.


A two-day conference of the multilateral Joint Working Group was held through a video link a couple of days ago to discuss the flagship project of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar rail corridor. Representatives of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan attended it.

The conference, presided over by Secretary/Chairman of Railways Habibur Rehman Gilani, was attended by the representatives of various ministries of Pakistan.

The project, which strongly supports the 2017-30 Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation region railway strategy, intends to equip the region’s railways to better capture evolving trade flows and contribute to regional economic development by improving rail and multimodal infrastructure and commercialising and reforming railway activities.

Uzbekistan is already connected through rail network with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan.

Mr Gilani said all participants of the virtual conference were unanimous to speed up the process for laying track from Mazar-i-Sharif to Peshawar via Kabul.

“During the conference, a work plan / line of action and protocols to proceed further were also signed by the respective countries’ representatives,” he said, adding that Kazakhstan had also expressed its interest in financing the Rs30bn project for rehabilitation of the decaying up /down railway track from Khanpur to Kotri (over 850km) -- a portion frequently witnessing accidents since long.

In December last year, Pakistan had signed a letter with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and sent it to international funding institutions reportedly seeking $4.8 billion loan for trans-Afghan rail project.

www.dawn.com

Afghanistan offers security to railway project

The access to Pakistan’s ports will enable Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Russia to export their goods to several countries.
www.dawn.com
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,300
40
21,240
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is great on paper, but in reality they need to be able to evidence the capability to provide security.

Part 1 of that is by ending the presence of non-govt armed groups in Afghanistan. Otherwise promises of security are the same as those Pakistan has made for Balochistan, near worthless.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Taimoor Khan
Uzbekistan offered access to Pakistani ports
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
jus_chillin
Afghan chaos further incentive for India’s efforts to strengthen ties with Iran
Replies
4
Views
320
El Sidd
El Sidd
striver44
The graveyard of empires calls to China
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
5K
DalalErMaNodi
DalalErMaNodi
AsianLion
Russia, Iran, China & Pakistan gain massively after victory of Taliban in Afghanistan | World Power Balance just changed
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Darius77
D
blueazure
taliban look forward to joining cpec
Replies
12
Views
967
RAMPAGE
RAMPAGE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom