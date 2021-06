Afghanistan national army CAPITULIATION. US withdrawl

as expected, entire ANA battalions are surrendering to taliban complete with equipment and entire districts are falling into Taliban hands as we speak,rather strangely, the ANA is not even bothering to put up a fight .TALIBAN ENTERING joma bazaar,district FARYAB .entire ANA contingent surrenderedTaliban renewed their offensive in central #Baghlan district of Baghlan province . #Taliban have seized a sugar factory and military base with huge numbers of weapons and military vehiclesentire ANA fort surrendered to talibanUnconfirmed report says #Taliban captured #Mardyan in #Jawzjan province without any resistance or fighting #Afghanistan . Police & army hv surrendered to Talibans