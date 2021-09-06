What's new

Afghanistan: Inside the Taliban's Emirate

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,544
19
25,543
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Dec 17, 2021

It's been four months since the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan, something they did faster than anyone anticipated. Since August, they have had to make a rapid transition to running the day-to-day business of a struggling state. From Kabul to the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar and the mountainous Wardak province, our team have witnessed the grim reality of Taliban rule. FRANCE 24's senior reporters Catherine Norris Trent and Roméo Langlois bring us this exclusive full-length documentary.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The SC
Taliban Spokesman to Asharq Al-Awsat: Sharia Rule Not up for Debate
Replies
0
Views
219
The SC
The SC
313ghazi
Frozen assets: Taliban plead with US to show 'mercy, compassion'
Replies
6
Views
205
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghanistan: Fighting rages as Taliban besiege three key cities
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
alex pitters
JUST IN - Ashraf Ghani is in UAE, fled Afghanistan with 169 million US dollars.
Replies
6
Views
385
zartosht
Z
PDF
  • Poll
Afghanistan: Fighting rages as Taliban besiege three key cities
Replies
1
Views
411
Meliodas
Meliodas

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom