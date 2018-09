India-Afghanistan trade, currently at about $900 million has received a boost from a special “air corridor” established between Kabul, and Delhi and Mumbai last year. Since then, Afghanistan has launched air cargo corridors with Kazakhstan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, and is in negotiations for a special air corridor with China as well.“The Afghan government has lots of plans and if India and China invest in these plans, it will be very important for the region. One of these projects is the implementation of the railway project that involves five countries in the region,” said Bahman.