Afghanistan: Important Questions for the Future

Mar 4, 2017
The United States, the world’s leading economy, with trillions of dollars flowing into the international system annually through the American economic machine, has for the past twenty years seen Afghanistan as a hazard.


In particular, the neo-conservative American elite such as George Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, and their crew wanted to eradicate terrorism (the kind that might threaten the United States) and entered the country in 2001.


Afghanistan, they saw as the cradle of this threat. The country under the orthodox Taliban regime, at that time, had descended into medieval practices. Moreover, the transnational terrorist group al-Qaeda had found sanctuary in the South Asian state and conducted acts of sabotage on American interests.



Today, Ashraf Ghani’s government holds little sway over Afghan territory. Warlords-backed local administrators frequently disregard his orders; rockets were fired outside the presidential palace at his inauguration, and his government does not raise enough revenue to cover its expenditure.


Nevertheless, in his recent article in the Foreign Affairs, he vowed that if Taliban forces intend to continue the fight and pursue the path of chaos and violence, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (A.N.D.S.F.) will fight them.


