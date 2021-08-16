Afghanistan has broken chains of slavery - PM Imran Khan

Indian media is reporting one sentence from a long speech the PM gave today about education.He was at the official launch of the Single National Curriculum. During his speech he was talking about mentality, and especially slave mentality. He talked about how the Pakistani education system encouraged a slave mentality through the English Medium curriculum. He said it was bought originally to create brown Englishmen for the Empire. He said post independence we adopted it and kept that same culture where our culture/language is considered inferior to those of Westerners.He talked about the class divide between the students of religious seminaries, Urdu medium and english medium. He said he wanted to unify the nation by bridging these divides. He said the single national curriculum is step 1 and the status quo will fight it. He said we'll need to burn our boats in order to implement these changes.During this speech he went on to talk about how in higher education people adopt English culture and become mental slaves to this foreign culture. He said mental slavery is worse than actual slavery. It's an acceptance of foreign culture as superior to yours. He said breaking the chains of mental slavery is very difficult. He said Afghanistan has broken the chains of physical slavery. He said the mental slavery is hard to break.You can see this part of his speech here -starts at 6:30.