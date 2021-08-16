What's new

Afghanistan has broken chains of slavery - PM Imran Khan

313ghazi

Indian media is reporting one sentence from a long speech the PM gave today about education.

He was at the official launch of the Single National Curriculum. During his speech he was talking about mentality, and especially slave mentality. He talked about how the Pakistani education system encouraged a slave mentality through the English Medium curriculum. He said it was bought originally to create brown Englishmen for the Empire. He said post independence we adopted it and kept that same culture where our culture/language is considered inferior to those of Westerners.

He talked about the class divide between the students of religious seminaries, Urdu medium and english medium. He said he wanted to unify the nation by bridging these divides. He said the single national curriculum is step 1 and the status quo will fight it. He said we'll need to burn our boats in order to implement these changes.

During this speech he went on to talk about how in higher education people adopt English culture and become mental slaves to this foreign culture. He said mental slavery is worse than actual slavery. It's an acceptance of foreign culture as superior to yours. He said breaking the chains of mental slavery is very difficult. He said Afghanistan has broken the chains of physical slavery. He said the mental slavery is hard to break.

You can see this part of his speech here -

starts at 6:30.
 
nang2

313ghazi said:
He said mental slavery is worse than actual slavery. It's an acceptance of foreign culture as superior to yours.
Click to expand...
That is NOT slavery. It is only when that acceptance is forced upon, not agreed upon. Every culture is superior with certain conditions. Much like wheels are great on dirt roads while sleds are great on snow/ice. When these conditions of a foreign culture are ready while yours are not, it is perfectly OK to accept that the foreign culture is superior. That is how human beings learn.
 
313ghazi

nang2 said:
That is NOT slavery. It is only when that acceptance is forced upon, not agreed upon. Every culture is superior with certain conditions. Much like wheels are great on dirt roads while sleds are great on snow/ice. When these conditions of a foreign culture are ready while yours are not, it is perfectly OK to accept that the foreign culture is superior. That is how human beings learn.
Click to expand...
In our case it is exactly mental slavery. in 44 degree heat people wear thick denim jeans rather than loose cotton clothes. Do you really think thats a choice these people make because they think warm jeans are better to wear in the hot humid summer, or because they are mental slaves to think they only look cool in skinny jeans, not our traditional dress?

In your country what language do you learn higher education in? In our country higher education courses are only taught in English, a foreign language. Most of our population are hindered from access to higher education because of this.
 
nang2

313ghazi said:
In our case it is exactly mental slavery. in 44 degree heat people wear thick denim jeans rather than loose cotton clothes. Do you really think thats a choice these people make because they think warm jeans are better to wear in the hot humid summer, or because they are mental slaves to think they only look cool in skinny jeans, not our traditional dress?

In your country what language do you learn higher education in? In our country higher education courses are only taught in English, a foreign language. Most of our population are hindered from access to higher education because of this.
Click to expand...
That is their own choice. You may call them stupid but they are not slaves, at least not slaves of somebody else. They may be slaves to their own shortcomings but who isn't?

On the contrary, it seems you are inclined to FORCE them to change, to adopt traditional dress than whatever they choose for themselve. If they yield to such a force, that truly makes them slaves.
 
313ghazi

nang2 said:
That is NOT slavery. It is only when that acceptance is forced upon, not agreed upon. Every culture is superior with certain conditions. Much like wheels are great on dirt roads while sleds are great on snow/ice. When these conditions of a foreign culture are ready while yours are not, it is perfectly OK to accept that the foreign culture is superior. That is how human beings learn.
Click to expand...
If our people had adapted the positives of a foreign culture that would make a lot of sense. Unfortunately we just parroted the colonialists. You live in the US, look at all the good things about US society, the creativity, the culture where people are encouraged to follow their dreams, the innovation, the funding of research - we haven't copied any of that. Instead our judges still wear woolen wigs like the English.
nang2 said:
That is their own choice. You may call them stupid but they are not slaves, at least not slaves of somebody else. They may be slaves to their own shortcomings but who isn't?
Click to expand...
They are mental slaves. Our country is littered with thousands of such examples. I wore jeans yesterday, but it was 20 degrees in my town yesterday.
 
jamal18

313ghazi said:
In your country what language do you learn higher education in? In our country higher education courses are only taught in English, a foreign language. Most of our population are hindered from access to higher education because of this.
Click to expand...
I can't believe that Imran Khan spoke such sense. The greatest hindrance to education in Pakistan is the English language. Tell me one country, whose skin colour is white, where 'English is the language of education.'

Go to a white man; French, german or Bulgarian and ask him ' do you have university education in your own language?'. He'll fal over laughing at such a stupid question.
 
Lincoln

313ghazi said:
In our case it is exactly mental slavery. in 44 degree heat people wear thick denim jeans rather than loose cotton clothes. Do you really think thats a choice these people make because they think warm jeans are better to wear in the hot humid summer, or because they are mental slaves to think they only look cool in skinny jeans, not our traditional dress?

In your country what language do you learn higher education in? In our country higher education courses are only taught in English, a foreign language. Most of our population are hindered from access to higher education because of this.
Click to expand...
What if they generally like wearing denim jeans though? Maybe they feel more comfortable in them?
jamal18 said:
I can't believe that Imran Khan spoke such sense. The greatest hindrance to education in Pakistan is the English language. Tell me one country, whose skin colour is white, where 'English is the language of education.'

Go to a white man; French, german or Bulgarian and ask him ' do you have university education in your own language?'. He'll fal over laughing at such a stupid question.
Click to expand...
Agreed, however the Urdu language needs to be revamped, the syllabus and the content itself. We cannot use "higher level Urdu" which feels like 80% Persian, and we cannot either use the Urdu in its current state, alot of daily words are replaced by English words whose Urdu counterparts are not even known by common people. Syllabus of the language itself hasn't been updated.
 
Strike!

Once again, this man shows his foot-in-mouth tendencies when our politicans and leaders have been doing a good job keeping their mouths shut.

Now watch as foreign media and leaders use this statement against Pakistan.
 
Lincoln

313ghazi said:
Indian media is reporting one sentence from a long speech the PM gave today about education.

He was at the official launch of the Single National Curriculum. During his speech he was talking about mentality, and especially slave mentality. He talked about how the Pakistani education system encouraged a slave mentality through the English Medium curriculum. He said it was bought originally to create brown Englishmen for the Empire. He said post independence we adopted it and kept that same culture where our culture/language is considered inferior to those of Westerners.

He talked about the class divide between the students of religious seminaries, Urdu medium and english medium. He said he wanted to unify the nation by bridging these divides. He said the single national curriculum is step 1 and the status quo will fight it. He said we'll need to burn our boats in order to implement these changes.

During this speech he went on to talk about how in higher education people adopt English culture and become mental slaves to this foreign culture. He said mental slavery is worse than actual slavery. It's an acceptance of foreign culture as superior to yours. He said breaking the chains of mental slavery is very difficult. He said Afghanistan has broken the chains of physical slavery. He said the mental slavery is hard to break.

You can see this part of his speech here -

starts at 6:30.
Click to expand...
Would Jinnah count as a brown Englishman, and a mental slave because he used to wear suits and spoke English moreso than Urdu?

Retarded. There's nothing wrong with promoting good parts of your culture, and there's nothing wrong with borrowing from others cultures.

In Kyrgystan, people practice bride kidnapping on the pretext of their ancient culture. Next door, you know what people do on pretext of culture.

Why is culture and tradition so important? If it's good, then preserve it. If it serves harm, kill it.
 
imadul

313ghazi said:
Indian media is reporting one sentence from a long speech the PM gave today about education.

He was at the official launch of the Single National Curriculum. During his speech he was talking about mentality, and especially slave mentality. He talked about how the Pakistani education system encouraged a slave mentality through the English Medium curriculum. He said it was bought originally to create brown Englishmen for the Empire. He said post independence we adopted it and kept that same culture where our culture/language is considered inferior to those of Westerners.

He talked about the class divide between the students of religious seminaries, Urdu medium and english medium. He said he wanted to unify the nation by bridging these divides. He said the single national curriculum is step 1 and the status quo will fight it. He said we'll need to burn our boats in order to implement these changes.

During this speech he went on to talk about how in higher education people adopt English culture and become mental slaves to this foreign culture. He said mental slavery is worse than actual slavery. It's an acceptance of foreign culture as superior to yours. He said breaking the chains of mental slavery is very difficult. He said Afghanistan has broken the chains of physical slavery. He said the mental slavery is hard to break.

You can see this part of his speech here -

starts at 6:30.
Click to expand...
He said Afganistan broke the chains of slavery. A big slap to super power.
 
