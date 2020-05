Dr. Strangelove said: ↑ Seriously Seems like these People want Taliban to Fcuk them. Click to expand...

Accused of Rape and Torture, Exiled Afghan Vice President Returns

Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum returned to his native Afghanistan on Sunday facing criminal charges of rape and kidnapping, as well as accusations of brutality, human rights abuses and killing his first wife.

General Dostum also remains the country’s first vice president.

General Dostum and nine of his bodyguards are accused of abducting a political opponent, Ahmad Ishchi, and of beating and raping him repeatedly.

an illiterate former Communist enforcer turned warlord

He is accused of war crimes, including allowing his men to suffocate thousands of Taliban prisoners in locked truck containers.

Long a protégé of the Central Intelligence Agency, which mentored and armed him,

Mr. Ghani took him on as his running mate in 2014, despite previously calling him a “ known killer .”

And he is widely accused of continuing to use rape to subjugate his enemies , and occasionally his allies

He said he fell out with General Dostum when he refused to marry the general’s girlfriend, whom he described as a 15-year-old girl, in order to provide a discreet means for Mr. Dostum to see her. General Dostum already had two wives, who would not consent to his taking a third one, Mr. Faizi said.

Infuriated at Mr. Faizi’s refusal, General Dostum, with the help of his bodyguards, repeatedly raped and tortured Mr. Faizi over a period of several days, he said, eventually chaining him by his lip — the scar is still evident — to the inside wall of a truck container. Mr. Faizi said he was able to escape after a C.I.A. team won his release in 2013; he later fled the country.

Mr. Faizi also accused General Dostum of killing his first wife, Khadija, and of numerous rapes of political opponents as well as underage boys and girls. “I know whom he killed, and when and where he put the bodies,” he said.



The episode involving Mr. Ishchi took place much more recently, in November 2016, and Mr. Ishchi has publicly avowed that he was raped by Dostum's bodyguards on the general's orders. In the interview, Mr. Ishchi claimed that General Dostum tried to rape him but was unable to physically perform the act, so instead had photographs taken to simulate the rape in order to humiliate Mr. Ishchi.

Akbar Bai, the head of the Turkic Council of Afghanistan, a group that represents Uzbeks and others who speak Turkish languages, is widely reported to have been attacked by General Dostum. Reached by telephone in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, where he has business interests, he confirmed an assault that was reported by a United States Embassy cable publicized by WikiLeaks, which the cable described as “the latest of Dostum’s drunken fits sparked by challenge to his feudal authority.”

“This thug caused the murder of hundreds and thousands of people since the time of the Communists, and raped many people, men, women, even young girls and boys,” Mr. Bai said. “Today he is the second man in the country. This person is the biggest butcher and criminal in the world, he should not be free — he should be put in The Hague.”

General Dostum’s first wife, Khadija, was killed more than 20 years ago. Mr. Faizi, the former chauffeur, said he was on duty one night when the wife caught General Dostum having sex with an underage girl. After an angry argument between the couple, Mr. Faizi said, General Dostum drove off, leaving instructions with one of his bodyguards to “take care of her.”