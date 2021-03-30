What's new

Afghanistan: Freedom on the horizon

Mar 4, 2017
Just five years ago, who could imagine that the sole superpower of the day would quit and leave in a hurry, a land it captured at a Trillion Dollar-cost along with so much blood spilled?


Conversely, keeping the history of Afghanistan in mind and the occupier’s record always convinced me that there would be a running withdrawal with not much pleasant to remember about the long years that the occupation lasted.


As we approach the dirty date of 9/11, the image of a new Afghanistan rises from the horizon across the red and black mountains. We are witnessing shifting sands from under the feet of occupiers and their cohorts by the hour and the emerging scenario becoming more vivid.

Present day Taliban


We must understand the character of the Taliban of 2021 against our perception of those of the nineties. This new generation is better informed and more astute in handling geopolitical intricacies, which they have proved while negotiating with the Occupying Powers.


They also understand that the people of Afghanistan are also a new generation that has tasted freedom and democracy, probably like never before in Afghan history. This population has tasted women’s education, free media, better social systems, a country run under a parliament that has a sizeable female representation, and finally a uniformly structured political regime across the country backed by three elections and political transitions.


