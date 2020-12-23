Afghanistan Food Fight Insane Firefight.

I shared this to everyone to see that's how you counter an ambush.Awesome share bro.
Afghan Taliban on the other hand:
Nah they just shooting like rambo. Why didn't they use 50 cal up top?
Keeping your enemies head down require you to fire as many rounds downrange.Nah they just shooting like rambo. Why didn't they use 50 cal up top?
With the resources at their disposal to US Army, I would be utterly disappointed if they failed to overcome the ambushes.
Plus training and gunfighter mindset.With the resources at their disposal to US Army, I would be utterly disappointed if they failed to overcome the ambushes.
Willpower out matches every other factor. Which is why the US is running from Afghanistan while the Taliban dominate again.With the resources at their disposal to US Army, I would be utterly disappointed if they failed to overcome the ambushes.
Do you support the Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan?Willpower out matches every other factor. Which is why the US is running from Afghanistan while the Taliban dominate again.
Nope...Taliban is very different from TTP. Go educate yourself on the matter before talking with me.Do you support the Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan?
Oh, I'm well aware of the differences. But whatever the differences, the TTP claims to fight for the victory of the ummah and the restoration of the Caliphate. I'm surprised you wouldn't support them.Nope...Taliban is very different from TTP. Go educate yourself on the matter before talking with me.
How to dodge an ATGM.
The TTP makes no such claims and if they do, they're false claims.Oh, I'm well aware of the differences. But whatever the differences, the TTP claims to fight for the victory of the ummah and the restoration of the Caliphate. I'm surprised you wouldn't support them.
this statement shows that you have no idea about why was TTP created and what is their agenda.the TTP claims to fight for the victory of the ummah and the restoration of the Caliphate.
up top, u can be sniped very easily, they are just waiting out the ambush for airsupport.Nah they just shooting like rambo. Why didn't they use 50 cal up top?
Dude one of the MRAP got hit by an IED. If you look closely with your eyes you'll see half of them are recovering immobilised MRAP with recovery vehicle.up top, u can be sniped very easily, they are just waiting out the ambush for airsupport.