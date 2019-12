Afghanistan’s incumbent president wins election, disgruntled rival rejects result, again

Sunday, 22 December 2019 9:23 AM



Afghanistan’s incumbent President Ashraf Ghani has won the country's presidential election with a slim majority.



The Independent Election Commission (IEC) said the total turnout in the presidential election had been 1.9 million, which is a low turnout given the 9.7 million registered voters.



IEC head Hawa Alam Nuristani said the result could change after the final count and was subject to a review by the election complaints commission.



Head of the Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) Hawa Alam Nuristani (L) announces the preliminary presidential election results during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 22, 2019. (Photo by AFP)





Ghani’s only real rival is Abdullah Abdullah, who currently shares power with him in the form of a unity government.





Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah gestures as he speaks during an interview with AFP at the Sapedar Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on November 5, 2019. (Photo by AFP)



In a statement on Sunday, Abdullah’s office said he did not accept the results.



Abdullah, who unsuccessfully ran in the two previous presidential elections, has repeatedly raised questions about the validity of hundreds of thousands of votes.



The election was meant to be the cleanest in Afghanistan’s young democracy, with a German firm supplying biometric machines that were supposed to stop people from voting more than once.

