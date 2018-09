Sure, why not.We are also funding Love Jihad., a resident of Bhainsori Sharif, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, called the girl from Punjab to meet him. He himself raped the girl first after he spiked her cold drink that made her unconscious. She was then gang-raped by 4 other men in his presence. He, then forcefully took her to a Maulana to get her religion converted to Islam. He also force fed her Beef.As told by the girl, when he was forcefully taking her to the Maulana, she protested and a person came to her help and held the accused. However, his other gang members fled the scene.She has registered a complaint with the Police who has booked Reshu Malik on charges of rape, forcing to convert religion and other charges. Accused was jailed on Sunday, 16th September, 2018.