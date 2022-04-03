What's new

Afghanistan cricket team names Younis Khan, Umar Gul as consultants

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
75,004
80
123,059
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.,.,.,

Afghanistan cricket team names Younis Khan, Umar Gul as consultants

Reuters
April 3, 2022



This combination of photos shows former Pakistan players Younis Khan (R) and Umar Gul. — Pictures via Twitter


This combination of photos shows former Pakistan players Younis Khan (R) and Umar Gul. — Pictures via Twitter

Afghanistan have appointed former Pakistan players Younis Khan and Umar Gul as batting and bowling consultants respectively for their training camp in the United Arab Emirates, the country's cricket board (ACB) said.
Former captain Younis retired from international cricket in 2017 and later took up coaching, working briefly as the batting coach of Pakistan.


Gul retired in 2020 before taking up a bowling coach role with Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators the following year.
“Younis Khan and Omar Gul have rich experience of international cricket and I am sure they will help our boys overcome the concerns they have got in the batting and bowling departments,” said Naseeb Khan, CEO of ACB.

On Tuesday, the board appointed former England batsman Graham Thorpe as their head coach, replacing South African Lance Klusener.

Afghanistan are training in the UAE to prepare for their upcoming international matches
.,,.,..,
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,315
-6
21,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Why when they played for India in the t20 world cup.

Umar Gull is amazing as is younus Khan. But as coaches?? I dont know
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Ramiz Raja slams ‘western bloc’ after England abandon Pakistan tour
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
maithil
M
R
What Is The Impetus For Pakistan's Winning Streak at T20 World Cup? New Leadership? New Coaches?
Replies
6
Views
392
AsianLion
AsianLion
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan cricket team for ODI series
Replies
7
Views
774
Arulmozhi Varman
A
Sainthood 101
  • Article
Bonds of cricket remained unbreakable amidst Partition holocaust
Replies
14
Views
298
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAKISTAN TO SUMMON SPIRIT OF 2009 FOR T20 WORLD CUP: SHAHID AFRIDI
Replies
1
Views
236
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom