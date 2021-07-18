HAIDER said: Afghanistan calls back ambassador, senior diplomats from Pakistan after envoy's daughter's abduction



An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case, the Afghan foreign ministry said. — File

Afghanistan on Sunday called back its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan after the brief “kidnapping” of the Afghan envoy’s daughter in Islamabad.

"Following the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan's ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of abduction," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said an Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case and "all related issues", adding that "subsequent actions will follow based on the findings".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1416792027359072263

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila, was

She was returning home in the afternoon in a taxi after visiting a bakery in Islamabad's Blue Area when the driver picked up another man, who verbally abused and assaulted her. She was later dropped in an unconscious condition by the taxi driver on a roadside.

Her medical report confirmed that she had been physically assaulted.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan had

Earlier on Sunday, the interior minister told a press conference that the taxi drivers who drove the Afghan ambassador's daughter before her abduction had been interrogated and a first information report had been registered.

"I want to inform the international media that the police is investigating the report of the Afghan ambassador's daughter issue ... and we have registered a case on her request under [Sections] 34 (common intent), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the PPC (Pakistan Penal Code)," Rashid said.

He said the interviews of the trio of taxi drivers whose cars Silsila had sat in had been recorded. Rashid revealed that the first driver had driven the envoy's daughter to Khadda Market, a second had then driven her to Rawalpindi, and a third had driven her from Daman-i-Koh.

The minister said footage of her trip from Rawalpindi to Daman-i-Koh was missing and the matter was under investigation. He said the "riddle" would be solved by the evening and all aspects of the case would be unearthed.

Pakistan should recall all the diplomats too from the Kabul as Afghans/Ghani are cooking some thing before our diplomats are attacked in revenge attacks. You can see on their media what sort of anti Pakistan songs they are playing to turn Afghans against us. Pakistan should not be the flag bearer of the Geneva conventions while our diplomats are abducted and beaten up. Pakistan should simply ask Taliban to open their embassy and close down Kabul embassy as current Ghani regime is going to expire sooner or latter anyway. Our embassy in Doha can deal with any Afghan issues directly with Taliban.