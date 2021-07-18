What's new

Afghanistan calls back ambassador, senior diplomats from Pakistan after envoy's daughter's abduction

Afghanistan calls back ambassador, senior diplomats from Pakistan after envoy's daughter's abduction
Dawn.com Published July 18, 2021
An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case, the Afghan foreign ministry said. — File

An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case, the Afghan foreign ministry said. — File
Afghanistan on Sunday called back its ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan after the brief “kidnapping” of the Afghan envoy’s daughter in Islamabad.
"Following the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan's ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of abduction," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.
It said an Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case and "all related issues", adding that "subsequent actions will follow based on the findings".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1416792027359072263

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila, was abducted from Islamabad’s commercial hub by unidentified persons on Friday who also subjected her to torture.
She was returning home in the afternoon in a taxi after visiting a bakery in Islamabad's Blue Area when the driver picked up another man, who verbally abused and assaulted her. She was later dropped in an unconscious condition by the taxi driver on a roadside.
Her medical report confirmed that she had been physically assaulted.
Following the incident, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid to utilise all resources to apprehend the culprits involved in the kidnapping.
Earlier on Sunday, the interior minister told a press conference that the taxi drivers who drove the Afghan ambassador's daughter before her abduction had been interrogated and a first information report had been registered.
"I want to inform the international media that the police is investigating the report of the Afghan ambassador's daughter issue ... and we have registered a case on her request under [Sections] 34 (common intent), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the PPC (Pakistan Penal Code)," Rashid said.
He said the interviews of the trio of taxi drivers whose cars Silsila had sat in had been recorded. Rashid revealed that the first driver had driven the envoy's daughter to Khadda Market, a second had then driven her to Rawalpindi, and a third had driven her from Daman-i-Koh.
The minister said footage of her trip from Rawalpindi to Daman-i-Koh was missing and the matter was under investigation. He said the "riddle" would be solved by the evening and all aspects of the case would be unearthed.
More to follow.
 
We should recognize the Abdullah Abdullah regime in Kabul. Ask him to send the real Afghan ambassador.
 
Abdullah Abdullah is much more sensible than Ghani and contacts all parties and groups to establish peace in Afghanistan. He is in Russia, Qatar, Pakistan. But Ghani is putting all efforts to fail his peace initiative.
 
This is progressive news. Hopefully the new ambassador with focus more on Afghan affairs than family affairs in a professional manner under a new Afghan government.

The ambassador had failed to convince Pakistan for better trade incentives. His tenure was plagued by internal disruption of the outgoing Afghan government.

Welcome to the new Afghan ambassador in advance.
 
This recalling is not in protest rather, failure of abduction drama and her daughter causing shame on international level.

This is all happening at a time when Pakistan was hosting peace meeting for Afghanistan with all the stake holders. Ashraf Ghani must have laid down too much to appease Indian handlers. It's just becoming clear that who are the real spoilers in Afghanistan Peace. Ghani just used daughter of diplomat for his excuse to sabotage peace process.
 
I don't understand why we are giving so much importance to Afghanistan. Every second thread here is related to Afghanistan. Who really gives a f**k to a failed country and a govt whose days are already numbered. What ever sh*t is happening there, should remain there. They are insignificant, just close the borders, only people with legal visa should be allowed. Ghani govt doesn't want to have any relationship with Pak Govt than so be it. Call your ambassadar too. Quietly wait for the new govt there aka talibans.
 
Pakistan should recall all the diplomats too from the Kabul as Afghans/Ghani are cooking some thing before our diplomats are attacked in revenge attacks. You can see on their media what sort of anti Pakistan songs they are playing to turn Afghans against us. Pakistan should not be the flag bearer of the Geneva conventions while our diplomats are abducted and beaten up. Pakistan should simply ask Taliban to open their embassy and close down Kabul embassy as current Ghani regime is going to expire sooner or latter anyway. Our embassy in Doha can deal with any Afghan issues directly with Taliban.
 
Ary? Ham nain kia hai kia?
 
we should stop his return or at least delay it as long as investigation get completed, by this move Afghan Government is trying to hinder the investigation process and want to shift blame on Pakistan .... in any such case we should officially declare that We will release the video of the SO CALLED ABDUCTEE who was happily wandering in a shopping mall in Rawalpindi.
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Who exactly cares???

Now, recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afganistan, and they should send the ambassador...
Click to expand...
Exactly. Every country in the world now knows that kabul regime days are numbered.
HRK said:
we should stop his return or at least delay it as long as investigation get completed, by this move Afghan Government is trying to hinder the investigation process and want to shift blame on Pakistan .... in any such case we should officially declare that We will release the video of the SO CALLED ABDUCTEE who was happily wandering in a shopping mall in Rawalpindi.
Click to expand...
We dropped the ball ...was watching FM quereshi interview on ary..again same apologetic tone...I think afghan diplomats are already on their way out... diplomats have diplomatic immunity so can't really stop them. If we have video evidence against her claim, than release the video or just fu*k*g ignore these losers. They are quicky becoming history.
 
