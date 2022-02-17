Afghanistan: Big Lessons from Gun run Taliban Government | Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, Failed Social Life, No Control & No Food for People

AsianLion said: Afghanistan Big Lessons of Afghan Taliban Gun run Governance| Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, failed Social Life, no Control and No Food for People

Taliban with Gun is not the answer to governing a country. Look at Afghanistan now. Starvation, no economy and no money. With Gun and Army rule you can never ran a country, build economy and give food to its citizens. Revolt will come sooner or later. Afghanistan now is a disaster.

Important to understand every single person / citizen of any country is important and he/she should work to build its country's economy, livelihood, build new products, give services like IT services or financial services, sell agricultural products, do textile exports, create roads, make new buildings, build new infrastructure projects and work like professionals and create economic opportunities.

Pakistan should close the border completely and starve off the Afghanistan if border issues and cross-border attacks are not stopped.

No country is accepting Afghan Taliban government, Pakistan should first get its issues and border issues resolved, Donot ever accept Afghan Taliban government, there are lots of crazies in Afghanistan which have pissed off all the world countries.

Pakistan should act like Uzbekistan, Iran and any other border country and shoot any intruders or trouble makers intruding its country. Pakistan is too lenient.

Donot fall into false propaganda of Pasthuns lives on both sides, its like Punjabis live on both sides of India and Pakistan border, Uzbeks live on both sides of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan border, same like Tajiks, Baluch also live on both sides of Iran and Pakistan, all these borders are internationally recognized and have fences where-ever required.

Pakistan must keep building its border fence. Must strengthen the fence and border checking. Just like Uzbeks live in Afghanistan and border is accepted by Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, same way both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan have Paktuns/ Pashtuns living, and border must be internationally recognized. Do not fall into wrong propaganda of Taliban who are failing to run Kabul now.

Governments should work for its people, decrease daily items prices, create schools and ease of business, with gun or army only it can not ran a government or a country. Economy is the key to any country's survival.

Build new housing societies, build new dams, create job opportunities, create law and order, increase security otherwise every country will be like what Afghanistan is now. Click to expand...

Brother do you know 508 million is nothing to sustain a population of 30 million. The Afghan govt use to have a budget of 5.5 billion dollars ten times that amount. They have over 400,000 govt employees to pay, not including military forces. That’s not even enough is sustain their militia for 100,000 (alleged).In the words of Zia this is peanuts.would be appropriate to quote Yeltsin - You can make a throne of bayonets, but you can't sit on it for long.The repression of the IEA is going to have a massive blowback. Taliban can’t run their government alone through repression, and they can’t deliver prosperity either, the people will rebel. And once that day comes, Pakistan will pay all its debts to the IEA.