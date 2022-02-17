What's new

Afghanistan: Big Lessons from Gun run Taliban Government | Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, Failed Social Life, No Control & No Food for People

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
9,800
-2
9,742
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Afghanistan Big Lessons of Afghan Taliban Gun run Governance| Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, failed Social Life, no Control and No Food for People
  • Taliban with Gun is not the answer to governing a country. Look at Afghanistan now. Starvation, no economy and no money. With Gun and Army rule you can never ran a country, build economy and give food to its citizens. Revolt will come sooner or later. Afghanistan now is a disaster.

  • Important to understand every single person / citizen of any country is important and he/she should work to build its country's economy, livelihood, build new products, give services like IT services or financial services, sell agricultural products, do textile exports, create roads, make new buildings, build new infrastructure projects and work like professionals and create economic opportunities.

  • Pakistan should close the border completely and starve off the Afghanistan if border issues and cross-border attacks are not stopped.

  • No country is accepting Afghan Taliban government, Pakistan should first get its issues and border issues resolved, Donot ever accept Afghan Taliban government, there are lots of crazies in Afghanistan which have pissed off all the world countries.

  • Pakistan should act like Uzbekistan, Iran and any other border country and shoot any intruders or trouble makers intruding its country. Pakistan is too lenient.

  • Donot fall into false propaganda of Pasthuns lives on both sides, its like Punjabis live on both sides of India and Pakistan border, Uzbeks live on both sides of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan border, same like Tajiks, Baluch also live on both sides of Iran and Pakistan, all these borders are internationally recognized and have fences where-ever required.

  • Pakistan must keep building its border fence. Must strengthen the fence and border checking. Just like Uzbeks live in Afghanistan and border is accepted by Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, same way both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan have Paktuns/ Pashtuns living, and border must be internationally recognized. Do not fall into wrong propaganda of Taliban who are failing to run Kabul now.

  • Governments should work for its people, decrease daily items prices, create schools and ease of business, with gun or army only it can not ran a government or a country. Economy is the key to any country's survival.

  • Build new housing societies, build new dams, create job opportunities, create law and order, increase security otherwise every country will be like what Afghanistan is now.
 
O

Oom

MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 8, 2022
18
0
15
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
The Taliban have announced their first budget of $508 million for the first quarter of 2022 without any sort of foreign aid.
Click to expand...
Brother do you know 508 million is nothing to sustain a population of 30 million. The Afghan govt use to have a budget of 5.5 billion dollars ten times that amount. They have over 400,000 govt employees to pay, not including military forces. That’s not even enough is sustain their militia for 100,000 (alleged).
In the words of Zia this is peanuts.

AsianLion said:
Afghanistan Big Lessons of Afghan Taliban Gun run Governance| Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, failed Social Life, no Control and No Food for People
  • Taliban with Gun is not the answer to governing a country. Look at Afghanistan now. Starvation, no economy and no money. With Gun and Army rule you can never ran a country, build economy and give food to its citizens. Revolt will come sooner or later. Afghanistan now is a disaster.

  • Important to understand every single person / citizen of any country is important and he/she should work to build its country's economy, livelihood, build new products, give services like IT services or financial services, sell agricultural products, do textile exports, create roads, make new buildings, build new infrastructure projects and work like professionals and create economic opportunities.

  • Pakistan should close the border completely and starve off the Afghanistan if border issues and cross-border attacks are not stopped.

  • No country is accepting Afghan Taliban government, Pakistan should first get its issues and border issues resolved, Donot ever accept Afghan Taliban government, there are lots of crazies in Afghanistan which have pissed off all the world countries.

  • Pakistan should act like Uzbekistan, Iran and any other border country and shoot any intruders or trouble makers intruding its country. Pakistan is too lenient.

  • Donot fall into false propaganda of Pasthuns lives on both sides, its like Punjabis live on both sides of India and Pakistan border, Uzbeks live on both sides of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan border, same like Tajiks, Baluch also live on both sides of Iran and Pakistan, all these borders are internationally recognized and have fences where-ever required.

  • Pakistan must keep building its border fence. Must strengthen the fence and border checking. Just like Uzbeks live in Afghanistan and border is accepted by Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, same way both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan have Paktuns/ Pashtuns living, and border must be internationally recognized. Do not fall into wrong propaganda of Taliban who are failing to run Kabul now.

  • Governments should work for its people, decrease daily items prices, create schools and ease of business, with gun or army only it can not ran a government or a country. Economy is the key to any country's survival.

  • Build new housing societies, build new dams, create job opportunities, create law and order, increase security otherwise every country will be like what Afghanistan is now.
Click to expand...
would be appropriate to quote Yeltsin - You can make a throne of bayonets, but you can't sit on it for long.

The repression of the IEA is going to have a massive blowback. Taliban can’t run their government alone through repression, and they can’t deliver prosperity either, the people will rebel. And once that day comes, Pakistan will pay all its debts to the IEA.
 
Last edited:
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,143
-5
26,389
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
AsianLion said:
Afghanistan Big Lessons of Afghan Taliban Gun run Governance| Afghans face Starvation, No Economy, failed Social Life, no Control and No Food for People
  • Taliban with Gun is not the answer to governing a country. Look at Afghanistan now. Starvation, no economy and no money. With Gun and Army rule you can never ran a country, build economy and give food to its citizens. Revolt will come sooner or later. Afghanistan now is a disaster.

  • Important to understand every single person / citizen of any country is important and he/she should work to build its country's economy, livelihood, build new products, give services like IT services or financial services, sell agricultural products, do textile exports, create roads, make new buildings, build new infrastructure projects and work like professionals and create economic opportunities.

  • Pakistan should close the border completely and starve off the Afghanistan if border issues and cross-border attacks are not stopped.

  • No country is accepting Afghan Taliban government, Pakistan should first get its issues and border issues resolved, Donot ever accept Afghan Taliban government, there are lots of crazies in Afghanistan which have pissed off all the world countries.

  • Pakistan should act like Uzbekistan, Iran and any other border country and shoot any intruders or trouble makers intruding its country. Pakistan is too lenient.

  • Donot fall into false propaganda of Pasthuns lives on both sides, its like Punjabis live on both sides of India and Pakistan border, Uzbeks live on both sides of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan border, same like Tajiks, Baluch also live on both sides of Iran and Pakistan, all these borders are internationally recognized and have fences where-ever required.

  • Pakistan must keep building its border fence. Must strengthen the fence and border checking. Just like Uzbeks live in Afghanistan and border is accepted by Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, same way both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan have Paktuns/ Pashtuns living, and border must be internationally recognized. Do not fall into wrong propaganda of Taliban who are failing to run Kabul now.

  • Governments should work for its people, decrease daily items prices, create schools and ease of business, with gun or army only it can not ran a government or a country. Economy is the key to any country's survival.

  • Build new housing societies, build new dams, create job opportunities, create law and order, increase security otherwise every country will be like what Afghanistan is now.
Click to expand...






As a country that routinely works against Pakistan's interests, kills innocent Pakistanis and claims Pakistani territory, the afghans MORE than deserve the above. Serves them right.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
  • Locked
Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border
Replies
3
Views
740
waz
waz
Xestan
Is a rift between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban imminent?
2
Replies
18
Views
670
firohot4321
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan, Afghanistan reach consensus to resolve border fencing issue
2 3 4
Replies
46
Views
2K
TNT
TNT
S
Remaining Pak-Afghan border fence to be completed with Kabul's consent: Sheikh Rashid
2
Replies
16
Views
820
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan has no reason to doubt Taliban's intent to fulfil promises: DG ISPR
Replies
0
Views
391
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom