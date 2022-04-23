What's new

Afghanistan At least 33 are killed and scores injured as blast rips through mosque during Friday prayers

At least 33 worshippers were killed and dozens more injured after a bomb attack on a crowded Afghan mosque during Friday prayers.

The blast at the Sunni Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque in Imam Saheb, northern Afghanistan is the town's second deadly bombing in just two days.

Taliban leaders accused 'seditionist' ISIS fighters of the cruel terrorist attack one day after the group claimed responsibility for a spate of bombings across Afghanistan.

The worst of these was an attack on a Shiite mosque in northern Mazar-e-Sharif that killed at least 12 Shiite Muslim worshippers and wounded scores more.

Earlier a Kunduz province police spokesman put the death toll at the Imam Saheb mosque and madrassa compound at two, with six injured.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid then tweeted the higher casualty numbers, writing: 'We condemn this crime . . . and express our deepest condolences to the victims.'

Mujahid called the perpetrator's of the Kunduz attack 'seditionists and evil elements'.

Since sweeping to power last August, the Taliban have been battling the upstart Islamic State affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K, which is proving to be an intractable security challenge for Afghanistan's religiously driven
government.

Last November the Taliban's intelligence unit carried out sweeping attacks on suspected IS-K hideouts in eastern Nangarhar province.

In a statement on Friday, the IS-K said the explosive devise that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif's Sai Doken mosque was hidden in a bag left inside among scores of worshippers.

As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.

'When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,' the IS statement said, claiming that 100 people were injured.

The Taliban say they have arrested a former IS-K leader in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital.

Zabihullah Noorani, information and culture department chief in Balkh province, said Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was arrested in connection with Thursday's mosque attack.

The IS-K had been relatively inactive in Afghanistan since last November, but in recent weeks have stepped up its attacks in Afghanistan and in neighboring Pakistan, taking aim at Shiite Muslim communities reviled by Sunni radicals.


Alleged ISIS terrorist Abdul Hamid Sangrayar is accused of yesterday's attack in the east

At least 33 killed as blast hits Afghan mosque during Friday prayers

At least 33 people were killed during Friday prayers after a bomb exploded at a mosque in Afghanistan. The Mawlawi Sekandar Mosque is the town's second bombsite in two days
Shocking may Allah rest their souls. The chaos by ISIS-K is constant now.
 
Im so confused as to why the IEA hasnt approached Pakistan or some other nation for help fighting these terrorist scum? Daesh is no ones friend. They are a common enemy.
 
IEA too is intoxicated by Durand Line farce.

We, the Pakistani Pashtun understand Afghans like no other. An Afghan no matter what ethnicity is always first an Afghan.
 
How easy it is to kill human being.

RIP. Om shantihi shantihi shantihi.
 
All the more reason the Afghans should come terms with Pakistan and work jointly to prevent these kinds of groups from operating. Anyone can call themselves ISIS, trying to spark a sectarian war. The Afghans should accept the administration of the KPK government of the Pashtun dominated lands east of the Durand line as a way to de facto accept the line (in a way say the local Pashtuns there govern themselves). PTI still governs in KPK and they will find no more sympathetic party to their plight. They need the means to stabilize and provide for their country and in exchange Pakistan needs stability and trade routes through their territory for our safety and prosperity. They should be convinced to see reason, and this should be an initiative of the KPK government to end the bloodshed and clamp down on ISIS/TTP before they undermine the relationship between the two countries and the relative stability of Afghanistan. Even now there are hints that a “NRF” Spring offensive is planned, which I posted in another thread a week or so ago.

The Afghans need to be convinced their regime may fall if they “miss the forest for the trees”.
 
These ISIS-K guys are funded by the US and their lackeys.

I agree. Pakistan should support Afghan taliban in their war against ISIS-K. We could maybe send some fighter jets for air support.
 
download (8).jpeg

The western supported elements in ISIS are managing a sectarian war in the region. But Muslims are Smart enough not fall for their traps.

ISIS attacks Shia mosques----) American and western media reports it as an attack by Sunni extremists.

ISIS attacks Sunnis of Syraq and elsewhere, Iran goes to fight against them, western mouth pieces report it as a fight between Shias and Sunnis. One has to See the master plan.

RIP Sunni brothers and sisters.
 
Fighters are too visible and can be linked to Pakistan, drones and special forces are much more low key. Even artillery fire can be attributed to Pakistan. Getting the Afghans Super Tucanos up and running to fight ISIS themselves can provide the cover for PAF drones to do the real targeted drone strikes.

Sunni or Shia, Muslim or Non-Muslim. Killing is killing, and any government that wants to endure will have to stop extrajudicial killing if they want their rule to be respected. Afghanistan has gone back to a tribal era from before their was a kingdom of Afghanistan, so it would not be a surprise if over the next 5 years we see this become a regular occurrence and large parts of the urban populations flee the country regardless of their background. More refugees incoming for both Pakistan, Iran and Central Asia (now that Russia is distracted and pulled many of its troops in Central Asia, so the flood gates are open for non-Pashtuns to leave).
 
Dear @waz bro Kindly add Afghanistan in the title, I just read title my heart sank....
 

