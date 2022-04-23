Afghanistan At least 33 are killed and scores injured as blast rips through mosque during Friday prayers

Genghis khan1 said: ISIS is just a coverup name for all the covert operations by foreign agencies to degrade enemy by use of unconventional means. Click to expand...

All the more reason the Afghans should come terms with Pakistan and work jointly to prevent these kinds of groups from operating. Anyone can call themselves ISIS, trying to spark a sectarian war. The Afghans should accept the administration of the KPK government of the Pashtun dominated lands east of the Durand line as a way to de facto accept the line (in a way say the local Pashtuns there govern themselves). PTI still governs in KPK and they will find no more sympathetic party to their plight. They need the means to stabilize and provide for their country and in exchange Pakistan needs stability and trade routes through their territory for our safety and prosperity. They should be convinced to see reason, and this should be an initiative of the KPK government to end the bloodshed and clamp down on ISIS/TTP before they undermine the relationship between the two countries and the relative stability of Afghanistan. Even now there are hints that a “NRF” Spring offensive is planned, which I posted in another thread a week or so ago.The Afghans need to be convinced their regime may fall if they “miss the forest for the trees”.