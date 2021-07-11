What's new

Afghanistan and Pakistan

mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 19, 2014
60
2
45
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Seems like imported Enlightened Moderation is dying out in Pakistan and the will of the people of Pakistan has emerged again. The liberal faction has been defeated first by removal of Musharraf and now with the defeat of US in Afghanistan.

The people of Pakistan resisted the foreign backed and installed governments politically. The people of Afghanistan resisted them militarily. Both have succeeded.

The 9/11 False Flag Operation provided an opening and legal cause for a Crusade against Muslim countries by the Republicans and Zionists. Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya were destroyed and puppets were installed in most.

This is similar to the Battle of Khandaq where the Jews gathered the tribes from all over Arabia to finish off the nascent State of Medina once and for all.

The Khandaq (Ditch) technique of Iranian Muslim convert Salman Farsi R.A prevented the Kuffars from entering Medina and the Muslims played a waiting game with skirmishes around the ditch. Allah's help came in the for of strong wind which blew away the tents of the Kuffar and they were forced to retreat.

Similarly USA brought all the Nations of NATO and other Camp Followers to Afghanistan and occupied it. The Taliban played a waiting game similar to Khandaq and engaged in skirmishes. This time the Gentle Wind in the form of Kamikaze attacks put the Crusaders on the defensive.

What we are witnessing is a turning point in the Muslim and Human History. The American Century and the Crusade has been defeated in Afghanistan.

Now the victory of the Taliban will give strength to the suppressed Muslims in Iraq, Syria and Libya, Palestine and Kashmir. The tide has turned against the Crusaders.

The Taliban wave is sweeping away the left behind US debris and the camp followers are running.

Brings to mind the fall of Saigon!

Sura An Nasr - Divine Support

When the victory of Allah has come and the conquest,
إِذ And you see the people entering into the religion of Allah in multitudes,
Then exalt [Him] with praise of your Lord and ask forgiveness of Him. Indeed, He is ever Accepting of repentance.

Afghan Baqi, Kohsar Baqi
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,349
-2
2,259
Country
United States
Location
United States
mr.green said:
Seems like imported Enlightened Moderation is dying out in Pakistan and the will of the people of Pakistan has emerged again. The liberal faction has been defeated first by removal of Musharraf and now with the defeat of US in Afghanistan.

The people of Pakistan resisted the foreign backed and installed governments politically. The people of Afghanistan resisted them militarily. Both have succeeded.

The 9/11 False Flag Operation provided an opening and legal cause for a Crusade against Muslim countries by the Republicans and Zionists. Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya were destroyed and puppets were installed in most.

This is similar to the Battle of Khandaq where the Jews gathered the tribes from all over Arabia to finish off the nascent State of Medina once and for all.

The Khandaq (Ditch) technique of Iranian Muslim convert Salman Farsi R.A prevented the Kuffars from entering Medina and the Muslims played a waiting game with skirmishes around the ditch. Allah's help came in the for of strong wind which blew away the tents of the Kuffar and they were forced to retreat.

Similarly USA brought all the Nations of NATO and other Camp Followers to Afghanistan and occupied it. The Taliban played a waiting game similar to Khandaq and engaged in skirmishes. This time the Gentle Wind in the form of Kamikaze attacks put the Crusaders on the defensive.

What we are witnessing is a turning point in the Muslim and Human History. The American Century and the Crusade has been defeated in Afghanistan.

Now the victory of the Taliban will give strength to the suppressed Muslims in Iraq, Syria and Libya, Palestine and Kashmir. The tide has turned against the Crusaders.

The Taliban wave is sweeping away the left behind US debris and the camp followers are running.

Brings to mind the fall of Saigon!

Sura An Nasr - Divine Support

When the victory of Allah has come and the conquest,
إِذ And you see the people entering into the religion of Allah in multitudes,
Then exalt [Him] with praise of your Lord and ask forgiveness of Him. Indeed, He is ever Accepting of repentance.

Afghan Baqi, Kohsar Baqi
Click to expand...
Go get your head checked :D

I read the first line where you claimed Musharaf was a liberal? automatic BS alert
 
HalfMoon

HalfMoon

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2018
3,516
-2
4,493
Country
India
Location
India
Philip the Arab said:
OP should post this somewhere else next time this has nothing to do with Arabs.
Click to expand...
I fully support moving this thread to Afghanistan or Pakistan or Turkish sections as they are the torch bearers of Islam in the 21st century.

Arabs have forsaken Islam and have become slaves of Israel and the West to the point they cannot even tolerate a thread about Islam in their section.

It is such a disgrace to have this thread in this section.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zibago
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 8.29%
Replies
2
Views
173
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Zarvan
Unpacking Pakistan’s Afghanistan Policy
Replies
2
Views
243
Darth Vader
Darth Vader
Vapour
The U.S. – Afghanistan – Uzbekistan – Pakistan Quad Regional Support for Afghanistan-Peace Process and Post Settlement
Replies
0
Views
175
Vapour
Vapour
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
Replies
1
Views
211
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chakar The Great
Afghanistan situation is volatile, out of Pakistan's control: Moeed Yusuf
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
AgNoStiC MuSliM
AgNoStiC MuSliM

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom