Afghanistan and its Gold reserve
The following links will give you a good information about Afghanistan and its Gold reserve which is estimated to worth nearly half a trillion dollars.
The lost treasure of Afghanistan is the greatest 'lost treasure' in history: a mountain of gold and jewels reputed to be worth in excess of $530 billion. In 1740, Nadir Shah of Persia swept through Afghanistan into India. After sacking its capital at Delhi, he plundered the fabulous treasuries of the Mughal emperors, and hauled the wealth home toward his kingdom of Persia.
1: Afghan Gold
Part 1:Part 2:Part 3: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ra1dIHekmWc&feature=relmfu
Part 4: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6qrBFoD8Lw&feature=relmfu
Part 5: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYXIItB0220&feature=relmfu
2: J.P. Morgan's hunt for Afghan gold
http://management.fortune.cnn.com/2011/05/11/jp-morgan-hunt-afghan-gold/
3: From the Taliban to Gold mining
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvX_pkd4aAo
4: Taliban and Gold currency
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwPzIvSX3J4
5: What is JP Morgan Chase?
http://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2010/11/16/what-is-jp-morgan-chase/
6: Who owns Most of the World's Gold?
http://www.wealthdaily.com/articles/who-owns-worlds-gold/2491
