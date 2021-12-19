What's new

Afghanistan and its Gold reserve

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,695
0
9,447
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Afghanistan http://www.whale.to/c/afghanistan23.html


Afghanistan and its Gold reserve


The following links will give you a good information about Afghanistan and its Gold reserve which is estimated to worth nearly half a trillion dollars.

The lost treasure of Afghanistan is the greatest 'lost treasure' in history: a mountain of gold and jewels reputed to be worth in excess of $530 billion. In 1740, Nadir Shah of Persia swept through Afghanistan into India. After sacking its capital at Delhi, he plundered the fabulous treasuries of the Mughal emperors, and hauled the wealth home toward his kingdom of Persia.

1: Afghan Gold
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 3: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ra1dIHekmWc&feature=relmfu
Part 4: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6qrBFoD8Lw&feature=relmfu
Part 5: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYXIItB0220&feature=relmfu


2: J.P. Morgan's hunt for Afghan gold
http://management.fortune.cnn.com/2011/05/11/jp-morgan-hunt-afghan-gold/

3: From the Taliban to Gold mining
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvX_pkd4aAo

4: Taliban and Gold currency
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwPzIvSX3J4

5: What is JP Morgan Chase?
http://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2010/11/16/what-is-jp-morgan-chase/

6: Who owns Most of the World's Gold?
http://www.wealthdaily.com/articles/who-owns-worlds-gold/2491
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Afghanistan has “extremely strict” standards for issuing permits for minerals,
Replies
0
Views
169
ghazi52
ghazi52
D
A ‘golden-land’ is what awaits Afghanistan?
Replies
0
Views
190
Drizzt
D
Nan Yang
China, our ‘great neighbour’, will help Afghanistan forge peace: Taliban
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
How Pakistan lost $6 billion on a gold mine
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
3K
Vanamali
V
Chakar The Great
China a ‘welcome friend’ for reconstruction in Afghanistan: Taliban spokesman
Replies
7
Views
1K
CIA Mole
CIA Mole

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom