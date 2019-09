Afghanistan puppet regime is trying to help India & manipulating UN attention from India brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir but Modi forgot that these farcical attempts wouldn't make any difference. Afghani puppets so-called observations are already debunked and Pakistan has provided them intelligence based reports along with locations of terrorist inside Afghanistan that continuously attacked Pakistan Military and then were put in place as they deserved.Few pictures of TTP come PTM terrorists from Afghan land.However, Noor Wali is already declared as Global Terrorist & he is chief of TTP. We will keep hunting whosoever tried to cross the line.