against women [and s]mall girls… given in marriage to old people for money.’ A 39-year-old woman discussed the utility of news programmes that ‘increase our general awareness about different issues including fighting, confiscating ammunition… [and] drone strikes.’A 31-year-old woman spoke of the masses of Afghans that, thanks to such broadcasts, she had learned were fleeing to Europe and the perils along the way ‘which can cause them to be killed and their property lost’ and went on to cite the coverage of International Women’s Day, noting that she learned how ‘even two-year-old children are raped. Women commit suicide by burning themselves.’ She also referred to a program about the grim case of Farkhunda, a young woman brutally murdered by a mob in the streets of Kabul for supposedly burning a Quran (she didn’t), pointing out that ‘none of them [are]… sentenced or executed yet.’ Even the report’s authors got in on the act, noting the country’s ‘high rate of illiteracy’ and the ‘limited economic and social opportunities available in rural villages, which is why some people are forced to resort to unsavoury acts, such as selling girls to older men, familial rape, and narcotic addiction.’ They also pointed out that ‘the instability and large foreign presence in Afghanistan over the past 15 years make it difficult for young people to develop and appreciate Afghanistan’s cultural assets.’Read between the lines and those positive Afghan appraisals of US-backed media are actually a grim primer on the broken promises and abject failures of the American project in their country.TomDispatch.com, September 20. Nick Turse is managing editor of TomDispatch, a fellow at the Nation Institute, and a contributing writer for the Intercept. His book Tomorrow’s Battlefield: US Proxy Wars and Secret Ops in Africa received an American Book Award in 2016. His latest book is Next Time They’ll Come to Count the Dead: War and Survival in South Sudan.