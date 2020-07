Update: ‘15 Killed, 80 Wounded’ in Pakistani Shelling: Official

The Afghan Army’s Chief of Staff Gen. Yasin Zia directed all Army corps, including Atal 205, Selab 201 and Thunder 203 to get ready for similar actions against Pakistani forces and to equip Afghan troops who are stationed along the Durand Line, the statement said.



The Afghan Air Force and the special forces were ordered to stay alert for similar actions against Pakistani forces, the statement added.