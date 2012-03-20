Afghani showing love to Pakistani student outside London Pakistani high commission

Darth Vader
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2011
- 3,778
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Afghani Pakistani bhai bhai
As i have said thousand times - Majority of Afghan don't think of Pakistan as brotherly state, no matter how much money Pakistan invests and try to bring better future for these guys.
They have always treated Pakistan as a hostile state before even Pakistani independence
Have you guys forgotten the treatment of the Muslims of India at hijrat movement 1920, the only reason they haven't been able to do much as they hold very limited actual military power.
Last edited: