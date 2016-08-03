What's new

Afghan woman journalist sells clothes on street

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
562
-10
657
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Farzana Ayoubi was once a presenter at state-owned TV


Farzana Ayoubi. PHOTO TWITTER


A woman journalist in Afghanistan’s Kabul has been found selling clothes on a street after she was rendered jobless following the Taliban takeover of the country.

Farzana Ayoubi worked for several media organizations in Afghanistan but has been forced to work as a street vendor because the Taliban do not allow women to function in the media industry, Afghanistan’s Tolo News TV reported.


Miraqa Popal, who was the head of Tolo News until after the Taliban takeover but has fled to Albania since, shared two photographs of Ayoubi on Twitter. Tolo News ran a video report showing women customers bargaining with Ayoubi who sells used clothes.

An old footage shows Ayoubi presenting news on the state-own Afghanistan National Television.


TV grab from an older footage shows Ayoubi on the state-owned TV.

Ayoubi, 27, says she needs to support her three-member family. “The international community and the media watchdogs should consider our situation,” she said.

The Taliban government of Kabul told female journalists working at the state-owned broadcaster and private run TV channels to go home a few weeks after they took over the city on August 15. Initially, a Taliban spokesman had granted an interview to Beheshta Arghand on Tolo News. However, She eventually fled the country.

The Afghan Journalists’ Federation and Afghanistan’s National Journalists’ Union have urged the international community to “pay serious attention to the media in Afghanistan.”

www.samaa.tv

Afghan woman journalist sells clothes on street | SAMAA

A woman journalist in Afghanistan's Kabul has been found selling clothes on a street after she was rendered jobless following the Taliban takeover of the country. Farzana Ayoubi worked for several media organizations in Afghanistan but has been forced to work as a street vendor because the...
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

illusion8
The Road from Pakistan to Europe Is Full of Peril
Replies
2
Views
2K
TheNoob
T
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
6K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
pakistani342
A Journeys End: Returning to Kabul after three decades
Replies
1
Views
895
Elmo
Elmo
Leader
Civilian Deaths in Drone Strikes Cited in Report
Replies
0
Views
932
Leader
Leader
Devil Soul
Secrect Paper Reveals IS Terror Strategist was Killed by IS fighters unknownly
Replies
2
Views
784
Dubious
Dubious

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom