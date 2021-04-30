What's new

Afghan Withdrawal is a Must for the USA

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,378
16
31,701
Country
United States
Location
United States
No wonder the Pak NSA is putting forth the "roadmap" to the US NSA, not the other way round!

The USA is one carrier battle group short in the Indo-Pacific for the one getting engaged for the withdrawal from Afganistan. They need it badly, so the withdrawal is hastened. The US policymakers are almost certain it's like 50/50 over safeguarding Taiwan from the PLA invasion. They need to squeeze every cent out to modernize the US defenses, which got neglected due to 9/11. The USA abandoned Pak and left Afganistan in a mess after becoming the sole Super Power at their costs. She's now paying the price with her honor and wealth.....

No money is left to support the NA thugs and India to carry out terrorism inside Pak. It's the game over for you bastards.......

As for Pak, the entire Afghanistan is now yours to enjoy!! Make a good use of it......

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Zarvan
US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Means India, China and Russia Need To Cooperate
Replies
7
Views
399
StructE
S
StormBreaker
Doha Peace Pact 2020 : US-Taliban Deal - Analysis
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
3K
diligence
D
undercover JIX
Movement on Afghanistan
Replies
2
Views
470
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Abu Zarrar
USA strategic limbo in Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
453
Abu Zarrar
Abu Zarrar
Chakar The Great
For Pakistan, the Taliban-US deal is an opportunity for stability
Replies
1
Views
313
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom