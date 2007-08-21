Afghan warlord participating in the killing of Iranian diplomats in Mazar-i-Sharif is reportedly killed

Mullah Manan Niyazi, an Afghan warlord that used to be a member of the Taliban, and the Governor of Herat and Balkh during the reign of the Taliban, has been killed by unknown men. Social media are pointing fingers at Iran but it has not been confirmed independently.
3 of his comrades were also killed, and 2 other are reported to have been severely injured.
Mullah Manan Niyazi left the Taliban after the death of Mullah Omar and created their own branch of the Taliban together with Mullah Muhammad Rasoul.
He was accused of killing Iranian diplomats in Mazar-i-Sharif and the civil war against Afghan Hazaras.
On February 5, 2020, he told a Kabul newspaper that his enemies are Iran, Pakistan and Russia and he supports the US and the Afghan government. He also claimed responsibility for an attack on Iranian vehicles in Shindand and Ghalat-Nazar.
Source: Mashregh News
3 of his comrades were also killed, and 2 other are reported to have been severely injured.
Mullah Manan Niyazi left the Taliban after the death of Mullah Omar and created their own branch of the Taliban together with Mullah Muhammad Rasoul.
He was accused of killing Iranian diplomats in Mazar-i-Sharif and the civil war against Afghan Hazaras.
On February 5, 2020, he told a Kabul newspaper that his enemies are Iran, Pakistan and Russia and he supports the US and the Afghan government. He also claimed responsibility for an attack on Iranian vehicles in Shindand and Ghalat-Nazar.
Source: Mashregh News