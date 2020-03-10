Afghan warlord marches against Ghani government

Dostum is close with the Turks (He has two mansions in Turkey if I’m not mistaken) and recently there was a news story about some kind of understanding between the Taliban and Dostum.



If the Taliban go to the Istanbul conference it would elevate the importance of Turks to the Afghan Peace process (and could be useful to them vis a vi US relations), and in return the Turks could have convinced Dostum to rebuild his own fiefdom in and around Mazar (outside of Kabul control until a final peace settlement) till the dust settles.



Similar to Dostum, Ismail khan of Herat is another warlord to watch to see where things are going in Western and NorthWestern Afghanistan.