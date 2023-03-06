What's new

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

AFP
March 6, 2023

<p>Male students arrive at the Herat University after the universities were reopened in Herat on March 6, 2023. — AFP</p>


Male students arrive at the Herat University after the universities were reopened in Herat on March 6, 2023. — AFP

Afghan universities reopened on Monday after a winter break, but only men returned to class with a “heartbreaking” ban by the Taliban authorities on women in higher education still in force.

The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 and has sparked global outrage — including across the Muslim world.

“It’s heartbreaking to see boys going to the university while we have to stay at home,” said Rahela, 22, from the central province of Ghor.

“This is gender discrimination against girls because Islam allows us to pursue higher education. Nobody should stop us from learning.”

The Taliban government imposed the ban after accusing women students of ignoring a strict dress code and a requirement to be accompanied by a male relative to and from campus.

Most universities had already introduced gender-segregated entrances and classrooms, as well as allowing women to be taught only by female professors or elderly men.

“It’s painful to see that thousands of girls are deprived of education today,” Mohammad Haseeb Habibzadah, a student of computer science at Herat university, told AFP.

“We are trying to address this issue by talking to lecturers and other students so that there can be a way where boys and girls could study and progress together.”

Ejatullah Nejati, an engineering student at Kabul University, Afghanistan’s largest, said it was a fundamental right of women to study.

“Even if they attend classes on separate days, it’s not a problem. They have a right to education and that right should be given to them,” he said as he entered the university campus.

Government fear
Waheeda Durrani, a journalism student in Herat until she was barred from university last year, said the Taliban government wanted women to remain uneducated.

“If Afghan girls and women get educated, they will never accept a government that exploits Islam and the Koran,” she said.

“They will stand for their rights. That’s the fear the government has.”

At the capital’s private Rana university, male students trickled back to classes on Monday.

“My sister, unfortunately, cannot come to the university. She is trying to study at home,” said Ebratullah Rahimi, another journalism student.

Posters dating from before the ban showing how women needed to dress were still on display in the university corridors.

Several Taliban officials say the ban on women’s education is temporary but, despite promises, they have failed to reopen secondary schools for girls, which have been closed for more than a year.

The authorities have wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure, from a lack of funds to the time needed to remodel the syllabus along Islamic lines.

The reality, according to some Taliban officials, is that the ultra-conservative clerics advising Afghanistan’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada are deeply sceptical of modern education for women.

Taliban authorities have effectively squeezed women out of public life since retaking power.

Women have been removed from many government jobs or are paid a fraction of their former salary to stay at home.

They are also barred from going to parks, fairs, gyms and public baths, and must cover up in public.

Rights groups have condemned the restrictions, which the United Nations called “gender-based apartheid”.

The international community has made the right to education for women a sticking point in negotiations over aid and recognition of the Taliban government.

No country has so far officially recognised the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers.


That's okay. When they inevitably run out of female doctors, they'll just cuck themselves and send their women to male doctors for full body examinations, or watch their women folk die off as they themselves engage in bacha bazi.

It's not Pakistan's problem.

The only thing Pakistan needs to worry about is keeping this filthy ideology out of Pakistan. I propose arresting all the taliban loving Mullah, or any leader that proposes the same thing be implemented in Pakistan.
 
That Guy said:
That's okay. When they inevitably run out of female doctors, they'll just cuck themselves and send their women to male doctors for full body examinations, or watch their women folk die off as they themselves engage in bacha bazi.

It's not Pakistan's problem.

The only thing Pakistan needs to worry about is keeping this filthy ideology out of Pakistan. I propose arresting all the taliban loving Mullah, or any leader that proposes the same thing be implemented in Pakistan.
These barbarians will happily let their women die. Without women, these clowns won't be able to reproduce and this will benefit Pakistan in the long run.
 
That Guy said:
That's okay. When they inevitably run out of female doctors, they'll just cuck themselves and send their women to male doctors for full body examinations, or watch their women folk die off as they themselves engage in bacha bazi.

It's not Pakistan's problem.

The only thing Pakistan needs to worry about is keeping this filthy ideology out of Pakistan. I propose arresting all the taliban loving Mullah, or any leader that proposes the same thing be implemented in Pakistan.
Man I agree strongly but i am shocked hearing this from you, typically you have liberal talking points :what:

btw this ideology is related to their ethnic culture so keeping it out of pakistan is a lot more difficult than you say, it is rooted in pashtunwali

_NOBODY_ said:
These barbarians will happily let their women die. Without women, these clowns won't be able to reproduce and this will benefit Pakistan in the long run.
the thing is they are not "without" women, they just keep them at home as quasi-slaves, they know how to use them fro reproduction lol

also they do bring them to pakistan for treatment and complain about the service, drop a few racial slurs and insults, then back home...
 
Erieye said:
Man I agree strongly but i am shocked hearing this from you, typically you have liberal talking points :what:

btw this ideology is related to their ethnic culture so keeping it out of pakistan is a lot more difficult than you say, it is rooted in pashtunwali


the thing is they are not "without" women, they just keep them at home as quasi-slaves, they know how to use them fro reproduction lol

also they do bring them to pakistan for treatment and complain about the service, drop a few racial slurs and insults, then back home...
I'm left wing libertarian, not a liberal.

There's a difference.

Liberals are too centrist for my liking.
 
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the heartland of Islam, the birthplace of its history, the site of the two holy mosques and the focus of Islamic devotion and prayer. Saudi Arabia is committed to preserving the Islamic tradition in all areas of government and society."

If they can be progressive, why can't others?
 
Raj-Hindustani said:
As said, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the heartland of Islam, the birthplace of its history, the site of the two holy mosques and the focus of Islamic devotion and prayer. Saudi Arabia is committed to preserving the Islamic tradition in all areas of government and society."

If they can be progressive, why can't others?
We have no brahminism this isnt hinduism

Their is no hierarchy, neither Saudis nor Arabs out rank any other Muslim
 

