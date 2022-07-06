What's new

Afghan Taliban want army training in India

NEW DELHI: India’s gesture of sending an official team to Kabul last week has prompted the ruling Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub to seek training of its army personnel in India. Mullah Yaqub said strengthening of diplomatic ties with India was the first step for which a beginning has been made by the visit of Indian officials. It is learnt that Yaqub has also been asking India to reopen its embassy in Kabul.


Yaqub’s comment has not yet elicited any Indian response as New Delhi does not recognise the Taliban as the elected representative of the Afghan people. “It is a long shot as of now to consider this (Mullah Yaqub’s offer), but things seem to be settling on the ground between New Delhi and Kabul. The recent trip by Indian officials is proof that India is willing to take the next step. We will have to wait and see how things take shape,’’ said an expert on India-Afghanistan relations.
The Taliban leadership has also assured the Indian side of action against terrorist groups that use Afghanistan as a base to mount their attacks against India. The caveat is specific information needs to be given. On the opening of the embassy in Kabul, the MEA had earlier said that though India stopped operating its embassy in August 2021, it has local staff who maintain the embassy and help in distribution of humanitarian assistance that arrives from India. Afghanistan continues to receive Indian humanitarian aid in the form of wheat, medicines and clothes. Afghanistan has found a mention from India whenever there are talks amongst various groupings such as the Quad.



Taliban want army training in India

Taliban Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub is also asking India to reopen its embassy in Kabul
Taliban willing to send Afghan troops to India for training: Mullah Yaqoob​


Taliban see ‘no issues’ in sending army personnel to India | The Express Tribune

Defence Minister Mullah Yaqub , son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, has expressed willingness to send Afghan army personnel to India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533051527220412418

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532652259477184513
 
Yes now taliban is learning from RSS/BJP how to butcher minority. 2 demons in bed together. Pakistan should drop a nuke on these children of shaitan and liberate afghan women/minorities
 
KaiserX said:
Yes now taliban is learning from RSS/BJP how to butcher minority. 2 demons in bed together. Pakistan should drop a nuke on these children of shaitan and liberate afghan women/minorities
You want to save Afghan mommies from their sons because you love their mommy more then them?....

Stupidest idea ever made up by the extremist lefties to "Dave women" from their own sons/fathers/husbands etc.
 
Clutch said:
You want to save Afghan mommies from their sons because you love their mommy more then them?....

Stupidest idea ever made up by the extremist lefties to "Dave women" from their own sons/fathers/husbands etc.
You think afghans care about their own mothers or sisters? look how women are treated in that shithole. Not even allowed to go to school or work. Any mans blood would boil seeing such crap. These are the same namak haram that took aid from pakistan/pakistanis yet dont miss a chance to curse us and you want to play crazy mind games to justify their behavior :crazy:

Mullah Yakub must be laughing right now at idiots like you. He was able to take full advantage over decades now he wants to bite the hand that feeds him...

Also I am neither leftist or rightist. I dont conform to such labels as my beliefs/ideology is likely a mix of both ie socially liberal, fiscally conservative, nationalistic islamist. Infact my ideology is prob far closer to the Quads than those who call themselves "leftist" or "islamist". Both socialism and political islam have failed world wide. Many many examples of this all over the world to see. Thats a whole other topic in itself. If either are successful then why have we yet to see a peaceful developed islamic republic??? why did socialist states such as venezuela/USSR fail??? once again proved yourself to be a newbie... once you can atleast read a book then come back and debate with me :toast_sign:
 
Talibans are still regarded as a terror group world over, so even if we want to we can't do that Or get blacklisted ourselves.
 
Where are the “Taliban are our righteous allies and future” Pakistani internet warriors?

Awal Afghan, Doyam Kamboh..
Aurengzeb will ring true eventually
 

