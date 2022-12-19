Afghan Taliban Victorious - What does this mean for the world, then somebody said "Now, its your turn." lol

Listen, I know you and I don't see eye to eye, but this reeks of frustrated teenage angst.

You are frustrated at how the west can dominate us at will.

The answer to that is NOT to make impotent posts like this.

The answer to that is to change our mindset on a civilizational level and move our society into the post industrial age.

The only non-European countries that have ever industrialized and are strong now have ALL done it by gaining a western education, copying them when needed and using western knowledge to move their societies into the future.

Just like the west did with Islamic knowledge a thousand years ago.

People like you existed back then in Europe, but the Europeans told them to shut up and they adopted so much of the Islamic knowledge that it allowed them to invent the modern world.



Sitting here and crying about advanced countries beating us up while wanting to force our society to ape one from 1500 years ago is not the answer.

We need to do what the Europeans did 1000 years ago, it is the only solution or we will be in this state for the rest of time.