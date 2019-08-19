Afghan Taliban - Strange Bedfellows

As they say, in politics there are strange bedfellows. During Musharraf's time we saw JUI and JI making a successful government in KPK and JI in Karachi in-spite of the fact that there was Musharaff's enlightened and liberal Pakistan strategy running in the rest of the country. There were demonstrations and processions all over the country against America and Musharraf's alliance with them.



Many people made billions for acting as stooges of America in Afghanistan and Pakistan.



The followers and paid public servants from Musharraf's failed vision era in the establishment need to wake up to the changed ground reality. The old anti-Taliban propaganda needs to stop as there is no western paymaster for that kind of talk now. Most of the collaborators and carpet-baggers in Afghanistan have left for the western countries where their offshore wealth lies. These kind of people are now dinosaurs of a bygone era. But they are still trying unsuccessfully to maintain their relevance by causing civil war and military operations in the tribal areas. They will become extinct in a few years as most of them will switch their loyalty because the prime motivation was money and it is no longer coming from the West.



With the victory of Afghan Taliban we have to become realists and do political cooperation with them. They can become our political and international allies. It will be an uneasy task but we can manage a working relationship with them.



The new national security doctrine is correct in one respect for accepting geo-economics as being important in relations with India. We need some time to overcome our economic problems and consolidate the gains in Afghanistan.



But the Kashmir issue should not be put on the back burner. We should continue to support the Kashmiris and also support the Sikh freedom struggle via a slow simmering heat as Kashmir can not be freed practically with out there being a free Khalistan.



Parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan were ruled by the Hindushahi dynasty even before the arrival of Muslims. Similarly under the Turk, Afghan and Mughal Dynasties these two regions were under the same rule. The mountains were named Hindukush because the Hindu prisoners used to die on the journey to Afghanistan from India.



Sher Shah Suri made the Grand Trunk Road and made serais and forts along the way for protection of the route. We should open the duty free trade from Afghanistan to Pakistan and vice versa to reap the benefits of this changed political landscape.