What's new

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistani troops from fencing border

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
698
-10
837
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

A soldier stands guard along the border fence outside the Kitton outpost on the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, October 18, 2017. — Reuters/File


KABUL: Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday.

Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600km border despite protestations from Kabul, which has contested the British-era boundary demarcation that splits families and tribes on either side.

Afghan defence ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarazmi said Taliban forces stopped the Pakistani military from erecting what he called an “illegal” border fence along the eastern province of Nangarhar on Sunday.

He played down the incident, saying everything was now normal. The Pakistan army did not respond to a request for comment.

A video circulated on social media showed Taliban soldiers had seized spools of barbed wire and one senior official asking Pakistani soldiers stationed in security posts in the distance not to try to fence the border again.

Reuters could not verify the video independently.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said they were investigating the incident.

Taliban and Pakistani forces came face-to-face over the border incident, two Taliban officials said on condition of anonymity, and the situation was tense.

They added that following the incident there was cross-border mortar fire from Pakistani territory further north along the frontier into Afghanistan’s Kunar province on Wednesday.

It was unclear if the incidents are linked. The officials said Afghan military helicopters could be seen patrolling the area.

The fencing was a main reason behind the souring of relations between previous US-backed Afghan governments and Islamabad. The current standoff indicates the issue remains a contentious matter for the Taliban, despite its close ties to Islamabad.

Foreign governments have long alleged that Pakistan supported the insurgent movement as it fought the US-backed government and Western troops — a charge Islamabad denies.

The lawless mountainous border was historically fluid before Pakistan began erecting a metal fence four years ago, of which it has completed 90 per cent.

The border incident happened the day foreign delegates from around the world gathered in Islamabad for a summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to discuss the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

www.dawn.com

Taliban stop Pakistani troops from fencing border

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi says the incident is being investigated.
www.dawn.com
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
7,523
1
11,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Need AI drone surveillance with facial tracking especially in those hard to reach areas where a hostile can be zapped if it is trespassing.

Are there any underground tunnels?
 
alphapak

alphapak

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2017
1,528
0
3,527
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
When Pak Army is fencing the border make sure there are drones watching over the Afghan side. If they try to stop
you then fire those missiles.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
3,748
1
4,175
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
IMO it is fake news; could anybody post the photo of the portion of the fence which was torn down?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 5, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

S
  • Locked
Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border
Replies
3
Views
290
waz
waz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Afghan Taliban Commission Looking Into Pakistan’s Terror-Related Concerns
Replies
1
Views
257
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Tomcats
Featured Regular army troops deployed at all border crossings with Afghanistan: DG ISPR
Replies
4
Views
2K
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistani Support Base Bolsters Taliban As U.S. Exits
Replies
2
Views
344
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Akatosh
Islamabad's hard-won gains against Tehrik-i-Taliban could be lost if Afghanistan descends into chaos
Replies
11
Views
679
Huffal
Huffal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom